Over the years, the Nigerian Christian community has been a victim of some demises that happened which left many with very heavy hearts

Recently, Nigerian gospel sing Aduke Gold passed away in an unusual manner, and her death has stirred up old wounds of past ministers whose demise also came as a rude shock

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of famous gospel singers whose death rocked Nigerian Christendom, and their memories will remain strong in the hearts of many

The Nigerian Christian community recently lost one of their foot soldiers, and the passing of the singer, Aduke Gold, left a big hole in the hearts of many.

Over the last ten years, Nigerian Christendom has witnessed the passing of quite several high-profile deaths, especially gospel singers.

Legit.ng in this article goes down memory lane as it shares details of five gospel singers whose death shook the Nigerian Christian community. Photo credit: @sammieokposo/@getty/@naijastories

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the most prominent gospel singers whose passing shook the Nigerian Christian community.

1. Osinachi Nwachukwu "Ekwueme":

The passing of Evangelist and mother of four Osinachi Nwachukwu was one of the most painful. It came at the least expected time and left an indelible mark on the country's Christendom.

Osinachi died on April 8, 2022. At first, when reports about her death went viral, it was first claimed that she died of Throat Cancer.

However, it was later discovered that Osinachi suffered multiple assaults at the hands of her husband.

The mother of four shot into the limelight after her song Ekwueme became the biggest gospel song in 2019. Osinachi died at the age of 42.

2. Sammie Okposo "Hallelujah":

Late Warri-born gospel singer Sammie Okposo is regarded by many within the Christian community and beyond as one of the greatest ministers the country has ever seen.

Sammie Okposo passed on November 25, 2022. When the news about his death broke, it shook the Nigerian Christian community.

It was reported that he collapsed after having a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead after all measures to resuscitate him proved abortive.

For over two decades, Sammie Okposo was quite a force within the gospel ministry and will forever be held in high regard.

His biggest songs include Most Wanted 1998, Amazing Grace 2008, Welu Welu 2003, and Naija Praise 2004.

3. Kefee, The Kokoroko Queen:

Another gospel minister whose death came at the least expected time was Evelyn Irikefe Don Momoh, better known as Kefee. The Delta state-born gospel performer was one of the most prominent gospel artists of the early 2000s.

Her energetic performances were so infusing and captivating that she nearly achieved a cult followership.

She was born in Sapele, Delta state, into an avid Christian family, Obareki. She's famous for the hit songs Brahnama and Kokoroko, which feature Timaya, Woruno, and Eguono.

She died in the United States due to a Lung collapse in 2014 after spending 15 days in a coma.

4. Chinedu Nwadike

Although he might not be one of the most famous on this list, Chinedu Nwadike left this world with his head held high.

Nwadike was a famous Igbo gospel musician known for his many songs, including his "Oku Gbajie Aka Ji Ngozim" medley.

He passed away in 2022 after battling with cancer for nearly three years. He was married to Sorochi Dora Nwadike for ten years. They initially had three kids, but their last born died in 2020.

Chinedu Nwadike's story is quite sad for anybody to endure, but his music still holds sway today. His musical crafts were used to exalt the name of the most high, and he was loved wildly for it within Christendom.

5. Aduke Gold

Aduke Ajayi, aka Aduke Gold, is the latest to join the list of Nigerian gospel singers who have passed on in suspicious ways.

Aduke's death caused quite a rift on social media when it first went viral on August 12, 2024. Yemi Sonde reported at the time that she died after undergoing surgery for fibroid.

But her elder brother has come out to clear the air, noting that she was struggling with Cervical Cancer, and that was what she went into surgery to treat but ended up dead.

Aduke Gold was laid to rest on Friday, August 23, 2024. Some of her biggest songs are Adura, Anu Ni Mo fe, Praises and Nitori Ogo.

