Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has caused a major buzz online after revealing her occupation and job title

In a recent TikTok video, the mum of two stated that her occupation is ‘sweet grandpa’s baby’ before she went ahead to question Nigerians

Regina’s bold assertion triggered many netizens to drop their hot takes about her marriage to an older billionaire online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels recently shook the internet after calling herself a sweet grandpa’s baby.

It all started on the movie star’s TikTok page when she posted a video of herself appearing to get dressed in her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko’s clothes.

In the clip, Regina is spotted dancing as she writes an interesting caption on the screen. The mum of two revealed her occupation as “Sweet Grandpa’s Baby.”

Not stopping there, the billionaire politician’s alleged sixth wife took to the caption of the video to question Nigerians. She asked:

“E pay abi e no pay 😁”

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels’ occupation

The job title Regina Daniels gave herself on social media soon caused a huge stir after it made the rounds. Recall that the young actress’ marriage to an older politician had always drawn criticism from some Nigerians before a few of them had a change of heart.

Read how some social media users reacted to Regina’s video below:

sculpture_lagos:

“Enjoy your life Mrs grandma, nobody reach you😂😂😂.”

Egoumez_d:

“Give dem baby girl 😂... her life her choice.”

kimjulieross:

“She sha dey live her dream life.”

lattyfunk:

“The dragging pain am button 😂.”

cynthia_ify_:

“Which rich man will allow his daughter to marry his age mate😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 .My daughters will never relate never.”

Ab_phill:

“Hunger comes in different stages sha. Some mothers will never allow there daughter to marry a Grandpa no matter the amount involved.”

Tildas_home_of_interior:

“Nawa oh, nah the Mama wetin small pikin know chai.”

Mheenarh__:

“People have already gotten over it. Na when you begin dey address us pass president them open your file again.”

Pharmspotless:

“If no be greediness who wan marry grandpa? For your mind you think you're enjoying? Lol Ned Nwoko Blood is too strong. He's gonna live till 120 years.”

Barrisangel1:

“Enjoy your life Mrs. GrandP. Don’t mind them.”

_cre8v:

“Love how she’s tr0lling Nigerians since y’all don’t want her to rest.”

jospheenah:

“E pay, make we no lie abeg 🤯🤯🤯😂😂.”

maya_omalicha:

“E pay ooo my dear ,enjoy your husband 🥰.”

ofure_needs_a_hug:

“E pay my sister. E better to cry for Benz than to laugh for trenches.”

Nwada Igbo:

“babe no vex the gbola hair grey?? as in is white??”

olivia 🌹:

“I wasn't expecting this.”

SON OF GOD:

“She accepted her faith 😩.”

itz_kunny:

“Enjoy ur grandpa..Anywhere u find happiness stay.No be us dey live with you.we don't know the kind shege you dey see my dear.Shege get different levels sha.”

jommiewigs:

“We were beginning to forget about you and your Grandpa untill you thought it wise to advise us!!! We de protest, you de sit pretty with turban de tell us wetin to do….Regina been de shout for us ohh😂.”

Lattyfunk:

Regina Daniels slammed for calling Nigerians ignorant

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a Nigerian lady based in Germany reacted to Regina Daniels' comments about the hunger protests.

The lady had cautioned the actress for calling some Nigerians ignorant because of some violent actions perpetrated during the #Endbadgovernance protests.

Izzy Ogbeide's video was stirred by one of Regina Daniels' clips, in which she spoke about being called privileged.

