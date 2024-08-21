Regina Daniels entertained her fans and followers online with a video teaching them how to dance

The mother of two, seen in the comfort of her luxury mansion, captured herself giving directives on the body movements

Netizens were taken aback the moment the movie star got engrossed in her play to whine her waist for them

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels sparked a buzz online with a recent social media post where she taught fans her new dance moves.

The mother of two, relaxing on her mansion's terrace, playfully showcased the dance routines she had recently learned.

Regina Daniels dances for her followers.

Source: Instagram

In her usual goofy style, Regina twirled to the music playing in the background, eventually getting caught up in the rhythm as she swayed her waist with her hands on the railings.

When the actress realized what she was doing, she gave up in laughter, and the person who was capturing her joined in the light-hearted moment.

See the video below:

Regina Daniels spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sommy.mandy:

"Enjoying your granny’s money."

atoe_friday_:

"Anytime you woke up in the morning you need to go and thank your mommy every day if not so by now my blend the the hard way."

vivyan.gabriel:

"Nnem , where can we sign up for classes because this dance no be here."

uncommonsense100:

"This is what you should have been doing instead of advising zico112:"

ertyqwwep:

"As long as she’s happy with her life,then please people leave her alone and stay away from her posts if you don’t like her."

alel_arbarbsportsandleisure:

"Eyaaah she no fit shake yansh or tweerk anyhow, eyaaah eyaaah freedom good."

eric_trips9:

"After stressing yourself with dancing moves, you go still enter house go chop old man pricck. Werey."

Source: Legit.ng