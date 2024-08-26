A video of Portable Zazu recalling his recent experience with some Christian evangelists has gone viral online

The Zeh Nation boss, who referred to the Christian crew as 'Jehovah Witnesses', shared how they surrounded his bar, preaching sermons he was uncomfortable with

Portable Zazu shared the action he took against the evangelists, and this stirred reactions from netizens

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, was recently involved in an exchange with a Christian soul-winning crew.

On Sunday, August 25, a live video of Portable, who recently signed Barber Chair, expressing his displeasure at some Christian evangelists, emerged online, triggering reactions.

Portable Zazu shares live video of his experience with Christian evangelists. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

How Portable chased Christian evangelists

The Zazu crooner, who claimed the Christian soul-winning crew were 'Jehovah Witnesses', shared how they surrounded his bar and restaurant, which is also his second home in Ogun state, while preaching uncomfortable sermons.

According to the singer, they preached against his lifestyle and referred to him as the 'prodigal son' because of his lavish spending.

He recalled that they told him to repent from his evil ways and turn to God.

Portable, who bragged about having a cordial relationship with pastors, Muslim clerics and traditionalists, said he ordered his boys to chase them away.

Below is a video of an angry Portable expressing his displeasure at Christian preachers:

People react as Portable chases Christian preachers

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

olafuyi_r14:

"Them enter Zazu."

r3negade_szn:

"Na for this wan to start podcast ."

wf_haroun:

"This guy don high. Na why em voice be like this."

its_locoasspaner:

"Think of repentance Omolalomi."

godferydml:

"E nor get who e comfortable with before na."

tundejago001:

"Na Westin your eye go de see be that if you no commot trenches."

Source: Legit.ng