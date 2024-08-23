Skit maker, Josh Alfred, aka Josh2funny, has lent his word to the trending word demure which has been used by several netizens

He took a swipe at Yoruba girls and warned them from wrongly pronouncing the word and shared the ways they have pronounced it

His statement gathered several reactions from netizens who said he checked the dictionary to get the pronunciation of the word

Skit maker Josh Alfred, aka Josh2funny, has shared his take on the trending word demure and he countered those abusing it.

He gave the correct pronunciation of the word and advised Yoruba girls to stop mispronouncing it.

The funnyman mentioned names like Toyin and other Yoruba names and gave examples of them pronouncing it as 'demureh', 'ademurey', rather than demure.

His video caught the attention of his fans who stated that some Igbo guys also mispronounce words. They made other hilarious comments on his Instagram page.

Watch Josh2funny's video below:

Reactions to Josh2funny's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on the skit maker's video below:

@iam_jkaydgr8:

"Them go soon dey call am damiduro."

@the.oyintarie:

"You self Igbo boy, it’s not Deh-Mure, it’s D-mure, like Demand."

@iam_sir_perry:

"No be must make I pronounce ham na only for chat I go Dey use ham lol."

@ohis.vic:

"Bcus you don go quick check the pronunciation from Google."

@officialspicytee:

"Uncle why do you have to call my name? Why me? I know how to call it fa."

@shola_ijanusi:

"Toyin dey always pronounce with Yoruba phonics."

@anelia_williams:

"This English correction self don tire me."

@ceo_attitude_bbl:

"Ode you sef no pronouns am well."

@simplysophisticated_demi:

"Leave my sisters alone I beg of you."

@jeydsnl:

"Warey why u mention Yoruba girls alone, they are coming for you."

