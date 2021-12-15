Instagram comedian Josh2funny and his wife recently got Nigerians laughing on his social media page

Josh2funny shared a video showing his fair-skinned wife looking serious as she spoke in Igbo language

The comedian stated that his wife is giving relationship advice and going by the comments, it sounded funny

Nigerian comedian Josh2funny shared a video of his beautiful wife sharing relationship advice in Igbo. The lady looked serious as she demonstrated and spoke in the video.

Josh2funny's wife said love is not about physical features, adding that it is more about good character and the heart.

She, however, noted that if a person is in love, they need to look good for their partners.

According to her, a person in love has to bathe, brush and wash their armpits very well.

She noted that a smelly armpit could kill someone and then when the person dies, God could ask the killer why they killed their lover.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Nigerians react

The video got Josh's fans and colleagues laughing.

bitcoin_chief:

"Lol you married your kind."

theonlychigul:

"Chai...good job nne."

bellokreb:

"I hear naya like 1 million times."

iamnaniboi

"She is worse than the husband."

elsieokpocha:

"I enjoyed this."

eben_rocks:

"Chai josh!!!"

bbcnewsigbo:

"Eweee! Nwunye gbaliri biko. Josh jisie ike. Ị bụ odogwu."

adaezeyobo:

"Why I’m I just seeing this?"

nelo.b_official:

"Why is the Igbo sounding like zee World Series. she tried this."

A male follower, however, made a comment that got Josh's attention and he replied.

See below:

Josh2funny shows off his wife

Josh2funny shared lovely photos with his woman in matching outfits. The comedian was donned in a red traditional outfit with a cap to match. His wife also wore the same colour of dress with gold beads around her neck.

The comedian must have said something to his woman as she was spotted with her eyes closed with a big smile showing her white set of teeth.

In the second photo, Josh was spotted in a mustard yellow-coloured suit and a black shirt while his wife wore a black dress as they posed beside a telephone booth. In the caption that accompanied the post, the comedian welcomed his fans and followers into the new month.

