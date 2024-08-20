Blessing Okagbare is unimpressed with comments from an official of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria on Favor Ofili

Nigerians were stunned after Ofili raised an alarm that she would not be allowed to participate in the Women's 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Following the conclusion of the Summer Games, an AFN personnel allegedly claimed Ofili is becoming uncontrollable

Blessing Okagbare has taken officials of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) to the cleaners following recent comments on Favour Ofili.

The legendary Nigerian sprinter has drummed support for Ofili over her ordeal during and after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ofili had raised an alarm that she would not participate in the Women's 100m event after some persons failed to register her.

Blessing Okagbare has leapt to defend Favour Ofili over AFN's comments. Photo: Adam Pretty.

Source: Getty Images

The athlete expressed disappointment over the situation, sparking anger back home in Nigeria as many insist that 'heads must roll'.

Minister orders investigation

Sports Minister John Enoh expressed frustration over the development and said an investigation would be activated.

Ofili put the disappointment behind her and competed in the Women's 200, where she reached the final before crashing out.

As the athletes returned home, an unidentified official was alleged to have branded Ofili as 'uncontrollable', saying she could switch allegiance.

The unnamed AFN official told The Guardian:

“Ofili is fast becoming an uncontrollable athlete for the AFN. There are certain things we have been trying to keep away from the public concerning Ofili."

The comments seem to have infuriated Okagbare, who is currently serving a 10-year ban from athletics.

Okagbare decried a lack of accountability from the AFN and went on to describe the situation as an act of negligence. She wrote on X:

"If and when you challenge authority for negligence and incompetence, they tag you as indiscipline, arrogant and disrespectful.

"None of them can even prove how you disrespected them directly. They're always threatened by the truth. No accountablilty"

Why was Blessing Okagbare banned?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing Okagbare was subjected to a 10-year ban for breaching multiple World Athletics anti-doping rules.

Her ban expires on July 30, 2032. Her 100m best of 10.79secs made her the African record holder for the event until it was eclipsed by Murielle Ahouré in 2016.

On June 17, 2021, the incredible Nigerian female sprinter ran a wind-aided 10.63secs 100 m.

Source: Legit.ng