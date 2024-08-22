A video of Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel arriving at an event he was meant to perform at has sparked mixed reactions online

In the viral clip, the Nigerian singer was seen arriving at the Afronation in a Tesla Truck, and netizens have reacted to the clip

Kizz Daniel has joined a limited list of Nigerian music superstars who own a Tesla truck, as days before, Asake was spotted driving one

Renowned Afrobeats star Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has sparked mixed reactions across the Nigerian social media space after a video of him arriving at an event in a unique automobile.

After close observation, many noticed that the car the singer arrived in at the Afronation concerts was a Tesla Truck.

Renowned Afrobeats star Kizz Daniel spotted arriving at Afronation in a Tesla Truck. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@carsndrivers

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Kizz Daniel comes down from the $81k Tesla Cybertruck. Days before clips of Kizz Daniel cruising around in the Tesla truck, another Nigerian singer, Asake, was spotted with one of the Cybertrucks.

Meanwhile, months before, Timaya was also seen with one. The first Nigerian artist to drive in Cybertruck was Grammy award winner Burna Boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

How is a Tesla Cybertruck?

According to the international automobile website Carsanddrivers.com, a Tesla cyber truck costs between $81,000 - and $101,985k (N157.5m), depending on some unique features and specs attached to it.

The video of Kizz Daniels riding in the truck was quite a sight, but it has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many accuse the singer of not extending the life of luxury that he lives to his wife, Mrs Anidugbe.

Below is the viral video of Kizz Daniel arriving at Afronation with a Tesla Cybertruck:

Comments trail video of Kizz riding Tesla truck

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the clip:

@djmagicbeatz:

"Money nah water team mate."

@soluugykoo"

"But his wife stays looking like shes suffering."

@wealth044:

"Shey they don Dey use am do Uber now?"

@phumzy_rtw:

"Cyber truck o le to yen naa."

@godfirst_bekee_lady:

"Will that vehicle survive in Nigeria? Tesla finished work there."

@a4.autos:

"Plz someone should educate me about Nigerians hype with cybertruck😂 una no dey tire to fall hand!."

@zatoplumpsis:

"Igberaga go con increase."

@heyhaypee:

"E be like say na Afronation get the car."

@Evil_Asf:

"Make una try dey put rented for the caption abeg."

@Ebukaudealor:

"Something wey he borrowed."

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Kizz Daniel when he announced he was celebrating 10 years on stage.

The hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10-year on-stage anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, Kizz also took to social media to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

Source: Legit.ng