A recent video of the popular ex-chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo and his crew jumping on a TikTok challenge has gone viral

In the viral clip, a very long list of different personalities partook in the challenge as they all shared the type of relationship they have with MC Oluomo

Netizens have reacted to the trending video with remarks about the different persons in the clip and MC Oluomo's last-minute arrival at the scene

The Nigerian digital space has witnessed different social media challenges over the years, with some personalities many wouldn't believe would participate.

A recent video of former NURTW boss Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, and his crew joining the "I'm not" challenge has sparked massive reactions online.

Viral clips of former NURTW boss, MC Oluomo and his crew doing the "I'm Not" challnege goes viral. Photo credit: @lotabatv/@krakstv

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the NURTW boss and his massive crew all filed out, sharing their relationship with MC Oluomo.

Details about MC Oluomo's crew stir comments

Some of the comments made by MC Oluomo's crew and what they do for the former NURTW's boss have sparked reactions online.

In the clip, some were heard calling themselves MC Oluomo's loyalist, others his boy and many other unusual descriptions.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how MC Oluomo and his boys came out en masse during the 2023 Presidential elections to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail MC Oluomo's TikTok challenge video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral video:

@flawless_mam:

"Lagos Agberos community people."

@healthertainer:

"This line con long pass fuel queue for filling station."

@fbi_gram:

"I not MC oluomo, I'm MC oluomo gahdhirjbrhdkjfbebvekn."

@clintonblink:

"The gang that is holding Lagos hostage."

@akinkunmi_state_captain:

"Ojina si Challenge ❌ Osunmo Iwa werey."

@d_flowergirlj:

"The women English ✅✅✅✅. The men English."

@sanitydeee:

"Lol, na that old man surprised me pass, e say em be MC Oluomo Son, Hustle o make u no go dey call person wey u senior father."

@fso_sammy:

"They murdered English … God have mercy."

@tmtpilot:

"Being a loyalist now na occupation. Peoples fathers."

@whalemouth1:

"Na when 57 years old man say “I’m Mc Oluomo adopted son” that’s so demure."

"We own Lagos, Nigeria" - MC Oluomo’s son brags

Legit.ng recalls reporting after the 2023 elections results were announced what MC Oluomo's son, King Westt, shared on his social media platforms.

On his Instagram page, the US-based student said Tinubu’s victory had cemented Nigeria as APC’s stronghold.

However, the comments by MC Olumo’s son sparked outrage among Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng