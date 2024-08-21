Afrokitty, a Korean lady who is known for her love for Nigerian music, has finally arrived in Lagos

A video of her being interviewed by media personality Egungun of Lagos made the rounds

In the viral clip, Afrokitty sang some Nigerian songs word for word as she showcased her skills, and netizens reacted

Korean TikTok star Afrokitty, who rose to fame online over her love for Nigerian music, has finally been spotted in Lagos.

In a video posted on social media by media personality Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun of Lagos, Afrokitty was seen displaying her skills.

Afrokitty, aka Silly Music, spoke in pidgin English to Egungun, telling him that she had landed in Lagos. Not stopping there, she went ahead to flaunt her knowledge of Nigerian music.

The video showed Afrokitty singing Rema’s Ozeba hit song from beginning to end. Not only that, she nailed the lyrics word for word.

After finishing with that, the Korean lady went on to sing Ayo Maff and Fireboy DML’s Dealer song. At a point in the video, Egungun, who was visibly impressed, joined her to sing.

What Nigerians said about Afrokitty

In no time, Egungun and Afrokitty’s video went viral, and Nigerians were impressed by it. Read what some of them had to say about the Korean lady’s singing below:

Tolu_she:

“Make dem Kuku give her NIN. 😂”

prestigeondtrack:

“Make she go do NIN na our sister be this.”

Lindy_manuelzz:

“She is cute tho but very funny 😂😂😂😂.”

Unorthodoxreviews:

“I love Ayo Maff’s Dealer! Why won’t you learn the lyrics?”

prettyblublood:

“First decently dressed lady Egungun is talking to. 👏”

mc_akonuche:

“I love when people from other countries try to imbibe our way of life and our culture. It was nice watching this.”

Adelakuntufayl:

“If you laughed hard after watching this say cheeeeseeeeee 😂.”

ficent_mama:

“She knows the lyrics more than most Nigerians 😂.”

veevyann_:

“Moving forward , her name is now Shin-hoo Labake😂😂😂.”

callmeiruka_:

“Who bring her come Nigeria?”

her.dija:

“B like Rema date this one wen e go China.”

D_flowergirlj:

“Even me way be Nigerian never sabi sing this song 😭😭😭😭…. I no go gree o.”

Flawlessbylahmia_abuja:

“So this girl don enter Naija 😂She mean business .. she was born into the wrong country 😂.”

mrmoraks:

“Yet some people keep telling these artists to stop singing in Yoruba. Music is universal.”

