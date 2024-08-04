“Another Banger”: Rema’s ‘Ozeba’ Becomes the New ‘Calm Down’, Gets Fans Dancing at El Clasico
- Rema was startled the moment his song Ozeba blasted from the speakers during a preseason friendly between Barcelona and Real Madrid
- The football season is around the corner, and the Spanish clubs are on a tour of the United States, with Rema and Olamide captured in the stands
- An excited Rema jumped on his feet, thrilling the fans, who were amazed as some clicked away on their phones
Rema's new hit track 'Ozeba' reverberated around the stadium during the preseason friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in New Jersey.
Fans were spotted vibing to the song as soon as it blasted from the speakers, leaving the Nigerian singer, who was in the stands, also on his feet.
Rema was spotted with the legendary Olamide as both Nigerian artistes watched the highly entertaining encounter.
Grasping a glass of his drink, the excited Rema was captured the moment he stood to dance, thrilling the fans, who were amazed as some clicked away on their phones.
Ozeba by Rema
The award-winning Afrobeat singer from Mavin Records Label hit-maker launched a brand new hit vibe called “Ozeba” on July 11, 2024.
It is one of the hit songs from Rema's 11-track sophomore album "HEIS".
Six9ja reports that the song has made playlists and airwaves since its release date, and many have tipped the track to top the charts.
Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid
Barcelona produced a spectacular show to defeat Real Madrid 2-1, maintaining their unbeaten status this summer.
Barca Blaugranes reports that the Catalan giants opened the scoring in the 42nd minute after a perfect cross from Valle found Robert Lewandowski all alone inside the six-yard box.
The Polish had a miskick, but the ball fell kindly to Pau Víctor, who headed it home to put his side ahead.
Barcelona started the second half on the front foot again. Lewandowski found Valle all alone on the right wing, and the full-back played an outrageous cross to Pau Víctor, who completed his brace on the night.
Carlo Ancelotti made several substitutions, and Los Blancos pulled one back after Nico Paz found the back of the net in the 82nd minute.
Trader vibes to Rema's Ozeba
Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman who loves singer Rema of Mavin Records sang his song in an open market.
The woman sells fish and was in her small shop when she jumped on Rema's new song.
Those around her could feel her vibe and energy. Her fish basin was before her, but the song had taken over.
