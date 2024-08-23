A lady who joined other women to attend the 2024 August meeting in her husband's town has shared her experience

The lady said her husband is from Owerri, Imo state, and that attending the August meeting was a must for her

In a video she posted on TikTok she was seen dressed nicely in a wrapper as she joined fellow women at the yearly event

A Nigerian lady came online to share her experience after attending the 2024 August meeting.

The lady said the August meeting was compulsory for her after she got married.

The lady said she had fun at the 2024 August meeting. Photo credit: TikTok/@achalugo_1.

Source: UGC

According to Achalaugu, her husband is from Owerri, Imo state, and attending the August meeting is a must.

She was spotted in a video getting ready for the annual event which is popular in the South East.

Achalugo said she had fun during the event, which involved dancing and other fun activities.

What is August meeting all about?

August meeting is popular and important in many South Eastern communities.

A research article written by A. Odoemene and published in the Journal of History and Diplomatic Studies says it has evolved into helping to manage conflict in rural communities.

It says:

"The month of August every year witnesses a massive homecoming from different towns and cities across the world of “Igbo women” groups to their matrimonial rural hometowns, where they unite with their rural-based colleagues for what is now popularly known as the “August Meeting.” These “mothers’ congresses,” as they truly are, were originally often geared towards self-help rural community development, but have in recent times delved into conflict management, peace-building and human development in rural societies."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady attends August meeting

@Jojo said:

"I never knew August meeting was real."

@Ifeoma said:

"I dey shame to go August meeting."

