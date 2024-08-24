A young woman has gone viral on social media after showing off the unique structure of her living room

In the video, it showed a high pavement which was arranged at the edges of the wall with a short staircase attached to one end

Social media users pointed out the risk involved in the structure with some saying the occupants might fall from the pavement

A peculiar living room design sparked reactions on social media after a video showing its unique features was shared online.

The clip revealed a raised platform, resembling a high pavement, built along the edges of the room's walls.

Woman displays unusual structure of living room Photo credit: @shonny_sa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Unique living room design trends

A short staircase was connected to one end of the platform for occupants to either climb out or enter into the living room.

The video was reposted by @shonny_sa on TikTok, who asked homeowners for their opinions on the design.

"This lady posted her living room and it's now trending. Home owners do you approve?" the caption of the video read.

Reactions trail living room's unique design

The TikTok clip quickly went viral, with many users expressing concerns about the safety of the structure.

Some pointed out the risk of occupants falling from the raised platform, while others questioned the need for the strange design.

@Risuna Mathebula said:

"What I ordered vs what I got. Sunken living room edition."

@Ceciliyah said:

"POV. You want a sunken living room but you know someone cheaper."

@nana said:

"This is not a sunken living room. The ones building didn't understand the assignment this is a pool."

@ThabitaMahlangu said:

"When they is a family meeting the person talking goes up on stage to address the nation."

@terrasithole said:

"You need to put rails for safety."

@cairoandy2 wrote:

"You can tell by the stairs that there was no interior designer involved."

@yola said:

"Knowing me? I would literally climb up from the ground instead of using the stairs."

@night added:

"I think this was supposed to be the swimming pool but then they changed their minds."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng