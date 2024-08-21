Former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna has accused a Nigerian police officer of allegedly stealing some of her money

Phyna announced the alleged theft in a tweet that was released via her official Twitter page

She noted that she was certain that she left N3k in her pigeonhole, and when the search was over, it was nowhere to be found

Nigerian reality TV star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has made headlines after she accused a Nigerian police officer of allegedly lifting her money.

Phyna gave an insight into the story, adding that it had happened during a stop-and-search. According to BBN star, before the search, she had N3k in her pigeonhole, but after they were done, the money disappeared.

She opined that the policeman must have "stolen" the money as she did not give it to him.

Phyna, who recently weighed in on the ex-Miss SA pageant brouhaha, noted that she did not find the incident funny.

Read Phyna's tweet here:

"So today, a policeman stole my 3k. While they were searching my car today, there was 3k in my pigeon hole, and before I could blink, I didn't see my 3k again because I didn’t give it to him."

See her tweet below:

Reactions to Phyna's allegation

Phyna's tweet about her stolen N3k has caused reactions online. Read some below:

@Ajiri888:

"The money was arrested!"

@oyedelejoseph:

"Na all the time they always get one issue or the other with people."

@brownskin_a_a_a_:

"I’m also a victim. Mine was 2k Abi 3k sef. I only realized when I wanted to buy groundnut."

@tech_attires:

"Yes that was how they stole my 9pm perfume and shade all in the name of stop and search. Thieves in uniform."

@ajayiyout:

"You get proof?"

@rajisamuel5:

"Delete this Phyna."

@promisebona:

"But it’s not right… nothing like being stingy here.. that behavior from a police man is not right."

