Pamilerin Adegoke has shared a picture to show the face of a lady who stole at his friend's wedding

In the post, he said the lady lied that she was at the bride's sister so that she can be allowed into the venue of the ceremony

After entering, she used a vendor's tag and stole all the money the couple was sprayed, she also took a phone too

Popular influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke, has shared the sad news of how a lady stole from his friends during their wedding.

The digital consultant, who bought a Mercedes-Benz years ago, said that the lady lied to gate crash into the venue.

Pamilerin Adegoke exposes lady who stole couple's money. Photo credit @thepamilerin

Source: Instagram

According to him, the alleged thief lied to the event planner that she was the bride's sister so that she can have enough access to carry out her operations.

The influencer, who celebrated his partner on Valentine's Day also explained that after the lady made it to the venue, she took a vendor's tag so she can appear real to the guests at the event.

Pamilerin shares what the lady stole

In the post on X, he listed the items the lady stole, which include all the money the couple were sprayed, the bride's mobile phone, though he didn't explain the brand or how much it was worth.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Pamilerin's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the social media influencer about the lady who stole at his friend's wedding. Here are some of the comments below:

@RealDreylo:

"Imagine waking up on a Monday morning and your face is all over social media for theft."

@oluwajobabiola:

"So people come to parties for the sole purpose of stealing. Ìwà burúkú."

@FS_Yusuf_:

"See the way her eye dey map the money for ground sef."

@Freestuv1:

"Imagine the kind of heist one person was able to pull. This kind format isn't new. Similar thing happened at my friend's wedding last year. She stole the groom's mother's phone and her bag containing her US passport phones, dollars and some other valuables."

@UltraTV90:

"She needs to be arrested and charged."

@Sonicpsalm91:

"Look at her dressed like SU."

@Mrklassiq_:

"Imagine waking up and seeing one of your family member’s face all over social media for theft."

@omegacodedemon:

"Omo she resemble Thief no be lie."

@timi_of_lagos:

"Some people are evil, from her looks, you won't even believe she can do that kind of thing. Fear the ones that look innocent."

@dbourgeoisie_:

"Daughter of a praying mother . Agba picker."

@Yovssovph:

"Imagine seeing your sister's face on X for stealing at a wedding."

