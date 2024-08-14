Global site navigation

Local editions

"All na Fake, Scam": Pastor Abel Damina Reacts as Prophet Jeremiah Drops N1B Lawsuit Against VDM
Celebrities

"All na Fake, Scam": Pastor Abel Damina Reacts as Prophet Jeremiah Drops N1B Lawsuit Against VDM

by  Eniola Lasaki 2 min read
  • Nigerian cleric Dr Abel Damin has reacted to the N1billion lawsuit between Prophet Jeremiah and social media activist, Vincent martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan
  • Legit.ng previously reported that VDM visited the office of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control, NAFDAC to complain about the pastor's business
  • However, after Jeremiah alleged to have forgiven VDM and dropped the suit, Pastor Abel reacted to the drama during one of his preachings

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

The drama between fearless social media activist Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State, has continued to attract tons of attention across social media.

It is no news that VeryDrak Man was convinced that Prophet Jeremiah was falsely selling the power he claims God gave to him for free to his members and reported him to NAFDAC.

Read also

Pastor Jerry Eze in UK: Femi Lazazrus, Tonto Dikeh react as British soldier, others receive healing

Dr Abel Damina tags Jeremiah's products fake.
Pastor Abel Damina backs VDM and blasts Jeremiah. Credit: W@verydarkblackman, @prophetjeremiahomoto, @abeldamina
Source: Instagram

Following the back and forth, Jeremiah Fufeyin claimed to have forgiven VDM. He withdrew his N1B lawsuit, seeing that the activist offered to provide a gazillion people who needed healing to attest to the power of the cleric's healing products.

What I'll do if I were VDM - Abel Damina

In a fresh update online, Dr Abel Damina mentioned, while proving, that if he were in VDM's shoes, he would continue to drag Jeremiah.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, the cleric was unsure of his products, so he withdrew the lawsuit, claiming that God did not want him to proceed with it.

Abel Damina pronounced Prophet Jermeiah's products counterfeit and added that he was only trying to scam and milk money from his said 'members'.

Read also

"Pastor Jeremiah destroyed my family": Nigerian lady comes out to testify against Prophet Fufeyin

He noted that if he were VDM, he would not stop until he was sure that the products were real.

Watch the video here:

Abel Damin spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled reactions, read them below:

@Pweshiouz13:

"Lol. Without him calling names, we can already decode who he is talking about."

@iam_paulash:

"Dr Abel Damina is just too real, I might disagree with him on some issues, but on this one I totally agree with him."

@iszzyiniho1:

"VERYDARKMAN is another Wizkid, so overrated set of boys."

@AkinboyewaStep1:

"lol. This baba no kill person."

@UR_HIGHNES:

"This one self de hustle for him own pocket."

@Eni_b28:

"Even churches now Dey savage? WOW we are getting there."

Prophet Fufeyin replies VDM with testimony videos

Meanwhile, prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has reacted to the viral experiment Verydarkman did on his miracle water products.

The social media activist buzzed the internet on August 8 with a video of him testing the clergyman's newly launched healing products on a community of physically challenged.

Read also

Daddy Freeze tackles Pastor Jerry Eze over UK miracle, taunts him to raise Mohbad, Onyeka

Afterwards, Jeremiah Omoto shared a video of his church members giving several testimonies about his business.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Eniola Lasaki avatar

Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: