Nigerian cleric Dr Abel Damin has reacted to the N1billion lawsuit between Prophet Jeremiah and social media activist, Vincent martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng previously reported that VDM visited the office of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control, NAFDAC to complain about the pastor's business

However, after Jeremiah alleged to have forgiven VDM and dropped the suit, Pastor Abel reacted to the drama during one of his preachings

The drama between fearless social media activist Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State, has continued to attract tons of attention across social media.

It is no news that VeryDrak Man was convinced that Prophet Jeremiah was falsely selling the power he claims God gave to him for free to his members and reported him to NAFDAC.

Pastor Abel Damina backs VDM and blasts Jeremiah. Credit: W@verydarkblackman, @prophetjeremiahomoto, @abeldamina

Source: Instagram

Following the back and forth, Jeremiah Fufeyin claimed to have forgiven VDM. He withdrew his N1B lawsuit, seeing that the activist offered to provide a gazillion people who needed healing to attest to the power of the cleric's healing products.

What I'll do if I were VDM - Abel Damina

In a fresh update online, Dr Abel Damina mentioned, while proving, that if he were in VDM's shoes, he would continue to drag Jeremiah.

According to him, the cleric was unsure of his products, so he withdrew the lawsuit, claiming that God did not want him to proceed with it.

Abel Damina pronounced Prophet Jermeiah's products counterfeit and added that he was only trying to scam and milk money from his said 'members'.

He noted that if he were VDM, he would not stop until he was sure that the products were real.

Watch the video here:

Abel Damin spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled reactions, read them below:

@Pweshiouz13:

"Lol. Without him calling names, we can already decode who he is talking about."

@iam_paulash:

"Dr Abel Damina is just too real, I might disagree with him on some issues, but on this one I totally agree with him."

@iszzyiniho1:

"VERYDARKMAN is another Wizkid, so overrated set of boys."

@AkinboyewaStep1:

"lol. This baba no kill person."

@UR_HIGHNES:

"This one self de hustle for him own pocket."

@Eni_b28:

"Even churches now Dey savage? WOW we are getting there."

Prophet Fufeyin replies VDM with testimony videos

Meanwhile, prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has reacted to the viral experiment Verydarkman did on his miracle water products.

The social media activist buzzed the internet on August 8 with a video of him testing the clergyman's newly launched healing products on a community of physically challenged.

Afterwards, Jeremiah Omoto shared a video of his church members giving several testimonies about his business.

Source: Legit.ng