American rapper Nicki Minaj recently hosted a live session with her fans where she played some old songs which she has yet to release

One of the songs the rapper played during the live session was recorded eight years back with Nigerian singer Wizkid

Before playing, Nicki Minaj noted that she was scared of playing the song public without Wizkid's permission but could no longer allow it to keep wasting away in her archive

Famous American rapper Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, better known as Nicki Minaj recently hosted a live session on Instagram where she spoke about various topics.

However, during the live session, one of the things that captured the attention of many netizens was the snippet of an unreleased song she did with Wizkid that she played.

Nicki Minaj noted that the track is one of her best songs to date but can't released because she did it with Wizkid, and they never got to agree if they were to drop it or not.

"Wiz would be mad with me" - Nicki Minaj

Before playing the song, Nicki Minaj was heard saying Wizkid would be so mad with her for teasing the song publicly without his permission.

She noted that Wizzy and herself recorded the song over eight years ago but could not agree on when to release it and on what platform.

Nicki Minaj's comment stirred reactions online, with many noting that almost everyone in the music industry, including American superstars, is scared of Wizkid.

Watch an excerpt of Nicki Minaj's live session:

Reactions trail Nicki Minaj's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Nick Minaj's revelation:

@bobbyLekzy154:

"If you day compare wizkid with Davido e no suppose better for you ajeh."

@geNerahXX:

"8 years ago and she still knows it word for word is crazy."

@goodluck999_:

"Omo u dey no drop dis jam 😭🔥🔥 popsy dey rap too, don't play:

@OyenikeShukrat:

"Ibrahim too dey hoard songs."

@when_me80149:

"Where you Dey since morning chief."

@realfarooqii:

"She really want another wiz work. Make short man go do am abeg I need it fc need it."

@star4hate:

"We supposed stone her 🙄🙄 why she no release am."

@KinqKudos:

"Who started Wiz and Davido comparison abeg?"

@GoldenOyoBoy:

"This song does not deserve the hard drive treatment, they should release it asap!"

