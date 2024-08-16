Nigerian actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande tickled the hearts of her fans and followers online with a recent post she made

The veteran screen star shared a compiled video of her two grown daughters at different memorable locations alongside family

Many who were seeing Dakore’s daughters for the first went on to dish out interesting observations about them

Nigerian actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande turned heads on social media with adorable videos of her two grown daughters alongside her family.

The movie star, who is currently based abroad, made a compilation of some of the fun moments she has shared with her mini-selves.

Dakore Egbuson flaunted her beautiful daughters. Credit: @dakoreea

In the sensational clip, Dakore added Afrrobeats fast-rising star Asake’s new song ‘Active' featuring US rapper Travis Scott.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Life Lately is Active! #dakorians.”

See her video below:

Dakore and daughters spurr reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

temithayoh:

"That blogger saw something beautiful like this and wants to spoil it. God bless your family even more and more as e Dey sweet you, e Dey pain dem."

jaycziggs:

"Very demure, very cutesy."

saintscoanime:

"Can’t wait to have my family in Jesus name. Bless you guys you look great Amen."

queen_ama29:

"Beautiful in and out❤️❤️❤️ God bless your home mama, you will live long to enjoy the fruits of your labour in Jesus name amen."

the_ceo_houseoftia:

"Pretty woman. I miss ur dreadsssssssssss."

blessingukoli:

"Beautiful family, your home is blessed in Jesus name."

johnjoy295:

"Beautiful family❤️ one of the girl resemble Genevieve."

ada_the_pathologist_girl:

"So cute, one of the girls resemble uncle timini."

tiiiiimaaaaal:

"Awwwwwwww! Looking at those pweeeeety damsels. When Ijaw blood mix with another tribe the result heeeeeeen😜. Dakota of Trofani n family. God bless ya'll."

mummy_mk_sbg:

"Blessed family 👪 🙏 ❤️ your kids are so pretty."

Actress Dakore fights controversial blog

The Nigerian star caused a buzz on social media after she reacted to claims made by the controversial anonymous blog Gistlover.

Recall that the Instagram blog made a list of some top Nigerian female celebrities, including Dakore, and claimed that they were former side chicks of the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio.

Shortly after the messy claim gained momentum online, Dakore took to her Instagram page to address the rumours.

