Nigerian singer Naira Marley, has reportedly splashed millions on a brand new 2023 Cadillac Escalade

A car dealership, Abuja Car, shared the news on its official page with impressive photos of the vehicle

The photos of Naira Marley’s new car caused a stir on social media with many netizens celebrating the singer

Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has now added a 2023 Cadillac Escalade to his garage, much to the joy of fans.

On August 14, 2024, a car dealership, Abuja Car, announced the singer’s big purchase on its Instagram page.

According to them, the vehicle cost N240 million. They also accompanied the post with a series of impressive photos of the car.

Fans react as Naira Marley spends N240m on new car. Photos: @abujacar, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

The Escalade had plush brown leather seats, screens attached to the headrests, sleek dashboards and other impressive features.

In the caption they wrote:

“SOLD ❌ @nairamarley ⚫️ BRAND NEW 2023 CADILLAC ESCALADE.”

See the photos below:

Netizens react as Naira Marley buys Cadillac Escalade

The news of Naira Marley’s expensive new car went viral on social media and it drew reactions from netizens. Read what they had to say about it below:

uzairu_29:

“And most una Wey de drop bad comment no even get bicycle 😂.”

_capalot1300:

“lmao.. see person wey una wan cancel 😂.”

Crownthe_best:

“How much he first deposit ? 😂”

enzodasilver:

“Naira Marley low key money.”

A.adedoyin_:

“Mohbad money 💔.”

ola_richie700:

“No be music money those people they spend 😂.”

Samuellarry2002:

“Marlians come forward 🔥❤️.”

Big_rado001:

“Congrat in advance Adigun mii 🙌.”

Realbabson01:

“Doings por lowo Marley ati Zino 😂.”

Irionorr:

“Marlians to d world 🔥.”

Big_chariz56444:

“Ferrari and this naira new car no reach Seyi lambo.”

rinoleesy_33:

“lol Naira no go still post am.”

Man advises Zinoleesky to speak up

Legit.ng recalls reporting a leaked voice chat of a man advising Zinoleesky to speak up so people could save him.

The man said it was the best time for Zino to get out of the Marlian record label.

He further asked the singer if his lyrics about going through so much was a call for help, like in Mohbad's case.

Source: Legit.ng