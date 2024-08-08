Actor Ijebu has sent a plea to Yoruba movie producers to use him for more affectionate roles aside from just gateman roles

He noted that he has no problem being cast for gateman roles but he wants to kiss women in the movies too

The movie star gave different instances he could play his gateman roles and still achieve his desires in movies, and it got many people laughing

Nigerian actor Amokade Omotayo, aka Ijebu, has stated that he was tired of playing just gateman roles in movies without kissing ladies.

Ijebu speaks about his desire to feature in more roles apart from being a gate man. Image credit: @ijebuuofficial

Source: Instagram

According to him, he can still be playing the gateman role and he could kiss any lady that comes to visit the madam or oga of the home he is working for.

The role interpreter made this plea to movie producers to consider his plea which he related in Yoruba on his Instagram page.

His post got the attention of his friends and colleagues and they gave him some names that he would ask to kiss in movies.

Some people noted that he would be asked to kiss Iya Gbonkan, a veteran actress known for playing diabolical roles, or Iya Ramota. This got many people laughing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments to the video below:

@aremooba_

"That one no be issue. You will kiss Iya Gbonkan or Iya no network."

@queenoluwa:

"I have an idea. (Nigerian Titanic) you and Aunty Ramota will be a perfect match for kissing."

@olatunde_omoakin:

"This is more reason we should protest, if our government is good and competent why won’t you kiss in a movie. Tinubu you failed us and also failed our movie industry."

@allclassbenson:

"They no allow you kiss when you dey young. Na now wey you don dey old you won kiss? Sorry, it’s too late. we can’t allow such. Omo werey Dey beg for kiss."

@orlahkash:

"@ijebuuofficial ft @kiss@ iya gbonkan @aunty ramota, once upon a time a unwanted man."

