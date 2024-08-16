Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently stormed singer D’Banj’s listening party, and her presence caused a stir

A video made the rounds showing the moment the mum of two stepped into the event venue in Lagos

Iyabo Ojo impressed many with her outfit and her overall appearance, and several netizens shared their thoughts online

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo was one of the top celebrities who attended singer Dapo ‘D’Banj’ Oyebanjo’s recently held listening party.

The event took place in W-Bar, Lagos, and several top stars were in attendance, including Odumodu Blvck, Bella Shmurda, Gideon Okeke, DJ Spinall, and more.

One video from the listening party that drew the attention of many fans was the one that captured the moment Iyabo Ojo stepped into the event venue.

Fans gush over Iyabo Ojo's appearance at D'Banj's listening party. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In the clip that was captured by Goldmyne TV and spotted by Legit.ng, the mum of two was spotted rocking a figure-hugging black dress with a twisted detail on the torso area, revealing a bit of her belly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She complemented the black dress with a long black bone-straight hairstyle and bedazzled black high-heeled shoes. Immediately Iyabo Ojo stepped into the party venue, she exchanged pleasantries with some of the other guests.

See the video below:

Fans gush over Iyabo Ojo’s appearance

Iyabo Ojo’s appearance at D’Banj’s listening party soon became a topic of discussion on social media, and many netizens appreciated her good looks. Read some of their comments below:

Ty_babyooo:

“She's looking so beautiful and hot,Queen Mother for a reason 🔥❤️😍.”

Ibhade18:

“Her dress is so beautiful and she’s is drop dead gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️. Queen mother for a reason.”

tosinbabs7926236:

“But why the hate????🙄she look more beautiful abeg🥰.”

Ellas.organicskincare:

“Aunty Iyabo is soooo fineeeeeeee😍🔥🔥🔥.”

ariyikeabiola:

“Trust her to always pull up in style ❤️.”

Temmy___luxuryhair15:

“Queen mother 😍 the hair is everything 😎.”

Rickysparcy:

“But this iyabo beautiful abeg ohh ❤️.”

Tolu.adewumi.509:

“Omo dis lady is hot 🔥queen mother always.”

ruth_starzy:

“She looks good ❤️.”

elegant__tee:

“Beautiful you.”

Starboy_fb:

“Kilooodeeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥This woman fine forget ! But bad belle will not agree!”

Cakesbyangel:

“😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 forever young.”

Yemmybright:

“She's too hot abeg😍😍😍😍she dey enter my eye😍.”

Iyabo Ojo shares Priscilla's message to her

Legit.ng had reported that the actress made many emotional after releasing the message her daughter sent to her.

The actress released messages from her daughter Priscy where she accused her mum of not celebrating her on Children's Day, noting that she was still her baby whether she admits it or not.

In response, Ojo called her daughter an old woman.

Source: Legit.ng