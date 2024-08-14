Content creators Moyin and Doyin, aka Twinz Love, were in awe of their mother, Princess Oladimeji, as she celebrated her 50th birthday

The celebrant wore a gorgeous aso-oke fabric, which she combined with 'gele' that gave her a show-stopping vibe

Twinz Love thanked their mother for her unwavering support, dedication, and sacrifice that made them who they are today

They presented her with a bus, among other birthday gifts as well as got Royal Hugs to celebrate her

Content creators Moyin and Doyin Oladimeji, better known as Twinz Love, have spoken highly about their mother, Princess Oladimeji, who celebrated her 50th birthday on August 14, 2024.

Twinz Love marked their mum's birthday in style. Image credit: @twinz_love

Source: Instagram

According to the twins, they are grateful to their mother for being there for them. They noted that she embodied love, strength, and sacrifice.

Through every challenge, they said their mother had risen with grace, and have taught them what it meant never to give up.

The content creators also hailed their mum for raising them with unwavering dedication and acting as a mother to many others.

Fashion was displayed as the celebrant rocked a beautiful aso-oke outfit with 'gele', jewellery, and a portable red bag.

They prayed that her life would be filled with joy, peace, and blessings, and their fans sent their birthday wishes on their Instagram page.

See Twinz Love's post below

Twinz Love duo present their mum birthday gift

Moyin and Doyin surprised their mother on her 50th birthday when they gave her a birthday gift.

They bought her a brand new bus and got Royal Hugs to serenade her with trumpet and other paparazzi associated with surprise packages.

Many people prayed and praised the twins for putting a smile on their mum's face an appreciating her sacrifice of love.

Reactions to Twinz Love post

Fans of the content creators have celebrated their mother's birthday. See some of the comments below:

@ayam_pikoh_official:

"A good mother. God bless your new age."

@mylifeassugar:

"You ladies are awesome! Just as you have been a blessing to your mom, may she never have to bury you, and may your children be blessings to you as well."

@yettbraim:

"@twinz_love Ejire, God bless you both and I say a big Amen to all the prayers. Congratulations mummy and happy birthday to you ma."

@tmenseen_1:

"One day will make my mummy proud like this, you guys did extremely well"

@lammy_baby:

"Happy birthday mummy."

@hhc_haekhinzhairculture:

"Welcome to 50 mummy."

@charmmy_slim:

"Happy birthday ma, you will live long ijn."

