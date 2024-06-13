Nigerian skit makers Twinz Love recently concluded their one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps

A video they recently shared on their social media page where they dedicated their graduation to their mum has sparked massive reactions on social media

In the viral clip, the young ladies were seen giving back to their mum a sum of N862k, which is the total of their NYSC allowance for the last 12 months, as a token of their gratitude

Nigerian skit makers and content creators Moyin and Doyin Oladimeji, better known as Twinz Love, recently trended online.

A clip of them celebrating their mum after concluding their National Youth Service went viral.

Skit makers Twinz Love gift their mum their NYSC allowance for 12 months on their POP day. Photo credit: @twinzlove

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip shared on their social media page, the young ladies dedicated their successes as content creators to their mum.

They also noted that it would have been impossible for them to be who they are today as graduates and successful content creators without all of their mum's sacrifices.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Twinz Love gift their mum their NYSC allowance

In the viral clip shared on their social media handles, Twinz Love were seen thanking their mum for sending them to school all the way from nursery to university level.

The biggest highlight of the clip was the moment they gifted their mum the sum of N862k which was a total of their NYSC allowances since July 2023 - June 2024.

Their mum was left perplexed in the trending clip as she busted into tears.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Twinz Love's dad came out a while back to accused their mum of denying him accsess to his daughters.

Watch the viral clip here:

Reaction trail Twinz Love's gift to their mum

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@the_real_tobe_official:

"Proud of you two always."

@saucy_tunia:

"Ask me why I’m crying."

@slimmiecollections:

"See me saying Amin to those twins it’s not easy to raise a child to thier stage."

@chidinma_peace_robert:

"This is so sweet.......God bless you all with endless joy."

Twinzlove's dad reacts after they called him out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that pastor Sunday Oladimeji, the father of famous twin comedians Twinzlove, has reacted after his daughters accused him of abandoning them.

The young ladies, Doyin and Moyin, called out their father, alleging that he abandoned them with their mother because he didn't want twins.

They also stated that he wants to return to their lives, but they do not want him anymore.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng