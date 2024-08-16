Veteran Nigerian entertainer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, aka D'banj, recently paid a visit to the governor of Lagos State, Babjide Sanwo-Olu

His visit came ahead of the release of the sequel to his collaborative effort with old-time friend and colleague Don Jazzy

The music legend shared images of his time at Samwo-Olu's office on his verified social media page

Oladapo Oyebanjo, a Nigerian mega hitmaker better known as D’Banj, paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the State House on Thursday, August 15.

His visit came before the release of his upcoming album, The Entertainer - D’Sequel, released on August 16, 2024. Recall that the singer shared a snippet from the listening party in Lagos some days ago.

D'banj shares album details with Sawo-Olu. Credit: iambangalee, @jidesanwoolu

Source: Instagram

A recent post by the 44-year-old disclosed glimpses of images taken at the State House. D'banj shared his appreciation to Sanwo-Olu via his lengthy caption on IG.

D'banj wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Today was good, meeting with Mr. Governor, jidesanwoolu, presenting my upcoming album The Entertainer - D’Sequel. It was also an honor to have the Deputy Governor @drobafemihamzat t present as well. Big shoutout to my brother @siphodlam for joining me.

"As I shared the new tracks, I was reminded of how much Lagos has always been at the heart of my music journey, and I’m grateful for the continued support."

See his post below:

Peeps praise D'banj after to Sanwo-Olu

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@djmagicbeatz:

"Your style and music can’t be forgotten, you’re a legend.

@lolaomotayo_okoye:

"OG for life."

@lakastu1:

"Koko is My fave."

@oluakinolu:

"Dbanj the Real Eja nla! Salute."

@plainpleasant:

"The King Is Here."

@youngfarmer_10:

"King of the zanga."

D’banj apologises to Don Jazzy, ex-Mo'hits

Meanwhile, D'banj has penned an appreciation note to all the people who contributed to his brand and made him who he is today.

He thanked all ex-members of Mo'hits and Don Jazzy as he apologised to those he had wronged.

The Koko Master also thanked those who worked behind the scenes as he mentioned their names and shared lovely pictures from his memories.

Source: Legit.ng