The highly anticipated Miss South African pageant 2024 has come to an end, but Nigerians have continued to be part of the discussion

Recall that the SA pageantry body bullied Nigerian model Chidimma Adetshina to bow out of the event

Following that, the five Nigerian designers who designed the outfits won by the show's host, Bonang Matheba, spurred massive reactions online

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

The highly anticipated Miss South African pageant event has come to an end after series of rigorous back and forths.

The event, held at Times Square in Pretoria on Saturday, August 10, saw Mia Le Roux, a Caucasian South African, crowned the winner.

South African media personality Bonang Matheba, styled by Veekee James, SomobySomo and three Nigerian designers. Credit: @emaginebybukola, @veekeejames, @somobysomo

Source: Instagram

Recall that Nigerian model Chidimma Adetshina was bullied out of the controversial beauty show over disarrangements on her heritage.

Amid all that, the news shook the internet that not just one but 5 Nigerian designers styled the ravishing attires South African media personality Bonang Matheba wore to host the event

Bonang Matheba's five outfits were designed by Nigerians, including her make-up, hair, styling and photography. This includes Neta Beauty, The Don Hair, and The Lagos Paparazzi, respectively.

From the first mastercraft piece byVeekee James to the dazzling second look by SomobySomo.

See videos below:

Video of SomobySomo's outfit:

The third outfit was created by Sheye Oladejo, the fourth outfit, a classy metallic dress, was designed by Mazelle Bridal, and, lastly, the fifth outfit, EmagineBybukola. See videos below:

Video of Sheye Oladejo's outfit:

Video of Mazelle Bridal's outfit:

Video of EmagineBybukola's outfit:

Each costume was a monument to the continent's burgeoning artistry and innovation, demonstrating once again Bonang's ability to make a statement on stage and in the world of fashion.

Veekee James, other Nigerian designs trend amid Miss SA event

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hildamerryheart:

"You see that last dress? It’s beyond stunning. EmagineByBukola did an amazing job."

chichi_blogs:

"Nigeria was represented either ways."

sabiigirlfashion:

"Bonang has been supporting Nigerian brands from time immemorial 🥰😍 Sweet woman."

chachaegwu:

"This picture didn't do justice this masterpiece."

sallyjordanjune:

"They will start crying again."

kufrewilkinson:

"This why they hate us 😂, honestly if not for bad governance, we have what it takes to do well in this country, we do good abeg."

themagichands.ng:

"They know everything about Nigerian entertainment and fashion is far better than their. Yet they hate so much."

mr_youdee:

"Yet they’re so envious and jealous of Nigerians."

onuohannamdidavid:

"Confused country."

humayyra94:

"We are so talented. Most times I am proud to be a Nigerian."

Chidimma Adetshina's mother accused of fraud

In other reports, Chidimma Adetshina and her family battled another crisis after she was bullied by South Africans.

The South African Home Affairs Department accused her mother, who is a Mozambique/South African, of fraud.

It was reported that she stole the identity of a South African woman to register Chidimma's birth.

Source: Legit.ng