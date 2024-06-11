Nigerian actor Yul Edochie recently sparked massive reactions on social media after his latest post on his Instagram page went viral

For the 1st time in nearly nine months, Yul shared an image of his first daughter on his social media page

The actor's caption for the post stirred more reactions as many noted that his daughter no longer sees him as her father

With his recent actions, embattled Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has again gotten on the wrong side of netizens.

The actor recently posted a picture of his first daughter, Danielle, on his social media page, which has sparked massive reactions.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently trended online as reactions trail a post of his first daughter which he shared on IG. Photo credit: @yuledochie

Yul posted a picture of his first daughter while showering her with praise and adulation. This is the first time Yul has posted a photo of Danielle or any of his children with May on his page in nearly nine months.

The embattled movie star last posted an image of any of his kids with his first wife, May, in April 2023.

Yul Edochie hails Danielle

The actor's caption for his post got people talking, with many noting that showering Danielle with adulation would not change her mind or how she perceives him.

See the caption used by Yul Edochie that got people talking:

"Daughter of life. Squad Leader. Super Model. Jadon! Danielle Dubem Yul-Edochie."

Legit.ng recalls when Danielle removed her dad's name and surname from her social media pages. Since reports about her mum dragging Yul to court after she filed for divorce, things between Danielle and Yul have not been smooth.

See Yul Edochie's post:

Fans react to Yul Edochie's post celebrating Danielle

Here are some of the comments that trailed Yul Edochie's post:

@realtruthlover:

"Tag from now till tomorrow she nogo reply...desperation to trend. Your hyping video no trend na Daniel you Wan use Trend. It's so shameful having to try to hard to convince people that you're someone's father...father weh she don dumped the name like tr@sh. Only judas obadi has use for that name."

@nekky_uc:

"Shameless father! I speak on behalf her. Oji amụ ejighi akọ na uche."

@mabangapilisa:

"If I don't trend with Ijele's hailing let me use my daughter because I must trend come thunder or rain... Who did this to u Oga?"

@chas_hair_extensions:

"Beauty with brain.. All hail her Majesty Queen May."

@symply_sasa:

"Pikin wey don disowned you."

@chinenye1854:

"We cover our daughter of life with the precious blood of Jesus...she is so beautiful."

@amara_shuga:

"Fathers always loves their first daughter more no matter what."

@iamstepee:

"Hope the mother don’t turn her again her dad."

@tracymagara:

"She will never be squad to other women's children who destroyed her mom's marriage never."

