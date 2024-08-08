Actress Efe Orhorha loves to focus on her job and go home without getting herself involved with any drama

At a time when some celebs are trending over one issue or another, she proffered ways some of her colleagues can avoid it

In this chat with Legit.ng, she also spoke about how she maintains an enviable fashion sense without breaking the bank

Nollywood actress Efe Ororha believes in getting her job done peacefully and she tries as much as possible to avoid social media drama.

According to the movie star, she believes in professionalism and does not like anything that would distract her from her job.

She also spoke to Legit.ng about how she does not spend above her capacity because she wants to look good.

I love being private - Efe says

The actress noted that she does not like to stay away from anything that would make her the centre of any conversation although she is a public figure. She said:

"I do not put my private life out there. We were existing before the advent of social media. Knowing that fact will help to know what to do and what not to do. I am first a human being before a celeb and I create boundaries in my private space. I believe if others do this, life will be very smooth for them."

Efe speaks about her style

Speaking about what it costs her to look glamorous as a celebrity, she said that she does not spend beyond her budget.

"I can decide to go to the market and buy a fabric worth N5k and still look good in it. I do not have to break the bank to look good. I understand that one needs to keep up a brand but I have my style and I dress the way I like. However, I dress well and one would appreciate me once they see me. We don't have to do what others are doing. I am not in this life to satisfy anybody."

