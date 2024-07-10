BBNaija star Nina Ivy has shared an announcement about her body with fans on social media

In a video posted on Instagram, the reality show star revealed that she was finally getting a chest reduction surgery

Nina’s disclosure raised a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians on the internet

Former BBNaija star Nina Ivy returned to the news after sharing information about her body on social media.

The reality show star, who had been known to be vocal about undergoing cosmetic surgery, told Nigerians about the new plans she had for her body.

Fans react as BBNaija's Nina shares plans for her body. Photos: @nina_ivy

Source: Instagram

On her official Instagram page, Nina shared a video where she revealed that she was going to be doing a chest reduction and lift surgery. According to Nina, it is something she had always wanted to do.

The reality show star explained that her body was about to look even better after she does the surgery. In her words:

“I’m about to look bomb! Guys I’m getting a breast reduction and lift tomorrow and I know it’s going to look super good. I’ve been waiting for this day my entire life. I’m going to look good and I’m so excited and anticipating for what I’m going to be looking like tomorrow.”

Nina accompanied the video with a caption explaining that after having two kids, she never really felt comfortable with the way her chest looked. She wrote:

“Iv been waiting for this day my entire life and finally the time is here . After 2 kids Iv never really felt comfortable and confident about my breast and I am super excited to make a change . Finally a NEW LIfE.”

See Nina’s video below:

Fans react as Nina gets set to do chest reduction surgery

Read what some social media users had to say about Nina’s disclosure below:

Mizruthie:

“Cosmetic surgeries will always leave you wanting more.”

deluxecakesnevents:

“Our problems are indeed different.”

itsevasgram:

“Money is good! That's all I can say. She's living my dream life .”

liliufedo:

“She has already done it. Nigerians don't announce their surgery before undergoing it.”

ifeoluwaogunbule:

“If i can afford it i will gladly do what makes me happy. majority shouting no even get the money Wo efimile oooo.”

pink__berries:

“Many would do more if they had the financial backing. I would too.”

doggydog565:

“Women and insecurities... 5&6.”

omokaye11:

“priorities differ sha.”

favvy_anthny:

“It's her life it's none of our business.”

