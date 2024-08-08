Nigerian content creator and blogger Tosin Silverdam has called out a Yoruba actress Shola Subair, for stealing and photoshopping pictures online

Silverdam went on his Instagram to share a picture of a white lady whose head was cropped out of her original image

According to Tosin, the struggle to live a fake life is getting crazier by the day as he does not understand why the actress would go to that extent

Nigerian blogger and content creator Tosin Silvedam, who is notable for calling out celebrities, has gone online to slam Yoruba actress Shola Subair.

According to a new post shared by the content creator, he accused the said actress of stealing pictures and photoshopping her face on to of them.

Tosin Silverdam calls out actress Shola Subair. Credit: @_tosinsilverdam, @shollycutie1

Source: Instagram

Tosin shared a photo of a white woman and another of the actress. Apparently, Shola Subair had cropped out the white lady's head and slotted hers in.

Tosinm who recently went under the knife, slammed her for going to that length to live a fake life, which is unnecessary.

"What is going on here? So people go to this extreme by photoshopping their head on another person’s photo just show living lavish on social media. Good news in hard times!!"

See Tosin's post here:

Below is a post of one of her photoshopped pictures:

Nigerians react to Shola Subair's pictures

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@aramiscents:

"Why the long ahhhhhhhhhh, ehn Tosin."

@milola.x:

"What if she actually recreated the looks."

@oluwatope__best:

"She don quick delete am."

@lab_cosmetics:

"Even tosin weak, the person did a really clean job. Who caught her tho?"

@moyoconsolidate:

"Lol she don dey run delete tye pictures."

@diplomatique_bee:

"She calls herself British babe."

@fancycart_ng:

"She took fake life too seriously."

@hapiglam.ltd:

"Make she open studio for photoshop.. she Abi work raw talent."

