Blogger Tosin Silverdam Drags Yoruba Actress Shola Subair, Accuses Her of Stealing Photos Online
- Nigerian content creator and blogger Tosin Silverdam has called out a Yoruba actress Shola Subair, for stealing and photoshopping pictures online
- Silverdam went on his Instagram to share a picture of a white lady whose head was cropped out of her original image
- According to Tosin, the struggle to live a fake life is getting crazier by the day as he does not understand why the actress would go to that extent
Nigerian blogger and content creator Tosin Silvedam, who is notable for calling out celebrities, has gone online to slam Yoruba actress Shola Subair.
According to a new post shared by the content creator, he accused the said actress of stealing pictures and photoshopping her face on to of them.
Tosin shared a photo of a white woman and another of the actress. Apparently, Shola Subair had cropped out the white lady's head and slotted hers in.
"I feel violated": Reactions as Ayra Starr's raunchy outfit at Crop Over carnival In Barbados trends
Tosinm who recently went under the knife, slammed her for going to that length to live a fake life, which is unnecessary.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
"What is going on here? So people go to this extreme by photoshopping their head on another person’s photo just show living lavish on social media. Good news in hard times!!"
See Tosin's post here:
Below is a post of one of her photoshopped pictures:
Nigerians react to Shola Subair's pictures
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@aramiscents:
"Why the long ahhhhhhhhhh, ehn Tosin."
@milola.x:
"What if she actually recreated the looks."
@oluwatope__best:
"She don quick delete am."
@lab_cosmetics:
"Even tosin weak, the person did a really clean job. Who caught her tho?"
@moyoconsolidate:
"Lol she don dey run delete tye pictures."
@diplomatique_bee:
"She calls herself British babe."
@fancycart_ng:
"She took fake life too seriously."
@hapiglam.ltd:
"Make she open studio for photoshop.. she Abi work raw talent."
Tosin Silverdam buys new jeep
Popular Instagram blogger Tosin Silverdam has come online to share happiness and gratitude for his new car.
The controversial gist giver, who used to own a small car, described his new win as an upgrade and attributed it to the gossip industry.
Fans and colleagues of Tosin have joined to celebrate his new achievement, with some making fun of his media persona.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng