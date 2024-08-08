A Young Nigerian guy has left many social media users thinking after she flaunted the interior of his mansion

The guy seems young, and so it has been assumed that his parents own the house, but the tour he gave sprung tons of reactions

Sighting an elevator inside the living room area of the house made fans go wild, as they tried to phantom the level of wealth his parents must have

The reactions to the viral video of a young Nigerian boy and the mansion he lives in have spurred many reactions on social media.

In the video spotted, the boy tried to imitate the "guess my next move" challenge, doing the exact opposite of all one would have assumed in the video.

Nevertheless, the part that got much talking was when he acted as though he would climb the stairs but turned in the direction of an elevator in the living room area of the mansion.

This absolutely blew the minds of Internet users, who wondered how rich one has to be to have a residential elevator.

Internet users react to mansion video

The video of the young Nigerian man has sparked many conversations online, as a gazillion hilarious comments have rolled out about why they don't have rich parents.

@Donriskytweets:

"Na why I wan buy house for banana island."

@Your_sweetgurl:

"Insanely rich man."

@lilyjoelily:

"Me and God get meeting."

@Your_sweetgurl:

"I swear."

@Prec10us_Isire:

"House go be like mini city."

@Nwaiefido:

"I’m more annoyed by that bowling alley."

@malaikah_szn"

"Bruh everyday I just Dey use one eyes they look my pops man."

@whereistega:

"That guy is rich like crazy o."

Rich Kids step out of elevator

Meanwhile, a viral video of some Nigerian children coming out of an elevator in their living room has left netizens in awe.

The children of the rich man joined their mother in their luxurious parlour to showcase their dance moves to a TikTok sound.

The video amazed netizens who probed into the family's wealth and the expensive elevator in their mansion.

