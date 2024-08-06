A video of different Nigerian skit makers and content creators, including Peller, Officer Woos, Untouchables and Sir Balo, has gone viral

The young content creator Peller did something in the viral clip that captured people's attention as he showed off a unique skill many people don't know he has

Peller did the flip-a-bottle challenge, and this time, his head was the landing surface for the bottle

Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, is one of the country's fastest-growing skit makers and TikTok.

His growth over the last few months has been meteoric. A recent clip of the young man hanging out with some of his senior colleagues, including Sir Balo, Officer Woos and Untouchables, has gone viral.

Content creator Peller shows off his flip-a-bottle skill in viral clip.

Source: Instagram

However, in the trending clip, Peller was the star in focus after showing off a unique skill many never knew he possessed.

Peller joins the flip-a-bottle challenge

In the viral clip, Peller showed off that he was a master at the flip-a-bottle challenge after he conveniently balanced a water bottle on his head.

He performed the action on his first try, and it got people talking. Some hailed the content creator for his unique balancing skill, while others noted that the video wasn't real. The trick was doctored.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Peller's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Peller's flip-a-bottle challenge

@ojo_pual_:

"Wooss maintaining steeze."

@djsuag_:

"Sir b just love him."

@tom_itemi:

"Yo❤️u too like peller."

@big_tee__native:

"But honestly you can’t hate Peller."

@call__me_milito:

"They no dey do am two times, nah once."

@nicholo_king:

"This is reverse nah."

@foleyankee:

"Balo like this boy wella."

@alade_000:

"Make him do am again if e sure for am."

@kathie_jaws123:

"Why he Dey scratch en woropon like that."

@boss_cent:

"Na backward video."

