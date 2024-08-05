The BBNaija Season 9 show just entered its second week and it got fans talking about the next eviction

Two of the housemates, Mbadiwe Twins, were saved from the chopping block after winning the immunity challenge

Fans of the BBNaija show took to social media to react to Mbadiwe’s win as they debated over whether they were deserving or not

The BBNaija No Loose Guard season has kept fans of the show on their toes after an eviction was carried out after just seven days.

Recall that the Tami pair, Toyosi and Dami, were sent packing from the show after an interesting twist in the nomination and eviction process.

Mbadiwe twins win Immunity Challenge

Despite the interesting way housemates would get evicted from the show, they stand a chance of being safe from being on the chopping block by either winning the Custodian Challenge or the Immunity Challenge. This year, the Head of House game carries no immunity privileges.

After team Streeze (Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge) won the Custodian challenge, an Immunity challenge was organised for another pair to be safe from evictions.

After playing the game in the arena, the Mbadiwe twins, Ocee and Ozee, emerged victorious. See videos below:

Fans react as Mbadiwe twins win immunity

Following the Mbadiwe twins’ victory during the Immunity Challenge, fans of the show took to social media to react. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Marynyamwai:

“Low-key I still wanted team ndi nne to win this too.”

unusualsuzzy:

“I Stan a competitive pair.”

Classy_tori_:

“🔥🔥🔥Well deserved.”

chinwe6366otyofficial:

“I really wished radicals got it but they did not obey the instructions...mbadiwe and ndi nne came with fire and grace and I love dat.”

baby_feisty:

“Thought radicals finished all.”

Myonestop_shopng:

“Feel so bad for the Radicals. They did it the TOUGHEST way, still emerged the first to finish before the buzzer went off but because they didn’t follow instructions, they lost it.”

Cassynze_:

“Winning looks great on u both !!! May grace continue to follow u all 😍.”

The_fave:

“My boys in biggie's house till day 71.”

Mally_chukwu____:

“They are really competitive 🙌I love it for them.”

__.yungin_:

“From HOH to immunity? It feels like 2 pairs are ruling this szn😭.”

bielushiousfablane:

“But biggie funny me this year sha. So even HOH fit go house on sunday. It will be funny to see a HOH get evicted. We are not used to this o. Congrats Mbadiwe twins, that was a well deserved win.”

9540jennifer:

“Well deserved, they follow the instructions to the end 😍.”

Wanni makes loud sounds in bed with Shaun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija No Loose Guard stars Shaun and Wanni have made social media headlines for their acts of intimacy on the show.

The reality show, which had only aired for six days at the time, got Nigerians talking after Shaun and Wanni were seen having a private moment under the covers.

In the viral video, Shaun, from the Shatoria pair, is seen under the covers with Wanni from the Wanni and Handi pair. The male housemate appears to have been using his fingers to ‘play’ with his female colleague.

