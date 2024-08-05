Enormous reactions have strung a tweet by an X user of Elon Musk's platform where he chided Davido over his smoking habit

The user shared a photo of Davido standing with his wife while he was trying to light up his smoke

The user said that the married singer should not be smoking as much, adding that he has no respect for his wife, Chioma

Other celebrities may be allowed to do whatever they want on the internet, but Davido does not have that luxury.

The Afrobeat superstar Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, got roasted by one of the users on Twitter over his smoking habit.

Davido's smoking upset X user. CRedit: @davido, @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

The X user @TheDamiForeign posted a photo of the newly married man standing by his wife. The couple was obviously out to have a good time, but Dami was not fine with something Davido did.

What X user said about Davido

The user shared a picture of the unavailable crooner trying to light up his smoke while casually chilling with his wife. On the other hand, Chioma did not seem bothered, as she seemed engrossed in whatever she was doing on her phone.

He wrote:

"See as married man dey smoke, Davido no even get respect for Chioma"

See the post here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Tuesday, June 25, Davido's lavish wedding to his beautiful wife, Chioma, was held despite the heavy downpour. Their wedding was well-attended what all who mattered in the Nigerian entertainment space and beyond.

Internet users react to Davido's picture

See how some netizens reacted to the image of Davido trying to light his smoke below:

@Campus9jaa:

"Na lack of money dey make husband hide smoke for in-law."

@TheDamiForeign:

"Money na bastad."

@aideinfluence:

"We don’t give rich men rules, if you like no make money."

@adeewunmii:

"He did it on his wedding day so face front."

@Mevix88:

"He wasn’t smoking before he married her? Abi you no get sense again?"

@miky_choco:

"Asin eh Chioma deserve a better gentle man."

@JasperTrace_:

"Na because Chioma like money naw na watin she deserve."

@theMakarioz:

"Chioma no Dey find respect bro."

Davido smokes at his wedding

The wedding of singer Davido had different reactions online, and videos from the glamorous event have continued to surface online.

In a video, the Feel crooner is spotted smoking in his after-party outfit in the presence of close family and friends.

Some netizens were displeased with his action and stated he had no respect for his in-laws and other guests at the event.

Source: Legit.ng