Reactions As Video of Kwam1 Entering Into Spiritual Trance While on Stage Go Viral: “Wetin Be Dis?”
- A video of veteran Nigerian Fuji musician K1 de Ultimate behaving unusually during a recent performance has caught people's attention
- In the trending clip, Kwam1 was spotted behaving as if he had entered into a trance while performing on stage, and netizens couldn't help but show concern
- Kwam1 is one of the most respected Nigerian musicians, and he is regarded as the leader of the Fuji music clan, so seeing him in such a state has got people talking about checks on him
Veteran Nigerian Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known as Kwam1, has stirred concerns about his mental state after a video of his recent performance went viral.
In the viral, Kwam 1 seemed to have been possessed by some spirit, as he started vibrating and bobbing his head very hard, which was quite unlike him.
Netizens have been reacting to the video, noting that the veteran had entered into a spiritual trance, which hard drugs could have caused.
Music is spiritual
While some have tagged K1's behaviour as being associated with drugs, others have disagreed and noted that the veteran was in a musically induced trance.
Legit.ng spoke to a beat maker, Baskaba Soundz, and he noted that what Kwam1 was doing wasn't unusual; instead, he said that the veteran was spiritually intoxicated by the beats and sounds his band produced for him. He said:
"Music creatives will understand.... 😂 This is me literally everyday in my studio getting high on sounds I create. Nothing do baba at all he was enjoying the sounds his band boys were producing for him and was in cloud 9 musically."
Watch the viral clip below:
Reactions trail Kwam1's spiritual performance
Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:
@big_jarms:
"Una sabi who him dey hail?? No be highness oo."
@pelumikunmi:
"Music is life and spirit filled."
@mr_akofe:
"It’s the energy for me."
@tblaize_clothing:
"Music is spiritual."
@emperorxviix1892:
"The video plus the song sweet me."
@achusimsenita:
"Hope say baba no use style dey scratch."
@ifexcakes:
"As d gbedu enter body."
@elliot.mar:
"Wetin be this? Se Baba ti gbe oja ni."
@ayanwalerazak:
"Na trams 250gm."
@oladipupo_105:
"On colos wey get passion."
