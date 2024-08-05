The global recognition that continues to trail Nigerian singer Rema has gotten to a fever-pitch level, and his recent trip to the Catalan has got fans talking

A video of Rema hanging out with some Barcelona players and teaching them how to dance has gone viral

Veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandoski, the Brazilian winger Raphinha and fullback Keita Balde were all spotted in the viral clip learning how to dance Azaman from Rema

Nigerian music star Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, continues to draw global attention with his unique brand of Afrobeat music.

A trending clip of him hanging out with some Barcelona players over the weekend as leagues across Europe gear up for the return of club football has got people talking.

A video of Nigerian singer Rema hanging out with Lewa, Raphinha, and two other Barca players is trending. Photo credit: @heisrema/@fcbarcelona

In the viral video, Rema was with three Barcelona first-team players, including Robert Lewandoski, Raphinha and fullback Keita Balde.

Rema teaches Barca players how to dance

The clip stirred emotions even more online after Rema was seen teaching Lewandoski, Raphinha, and Keita Balde how to dance Azaman.

The song Azaman is one of the new tracks off Rema's new body of work, Heis. The new album has sparked many reactions and reviews from thousands of music lovers both in Nigeria and outside Africa.

Many have started noting that the new album is sure to get a Grammy nomination this year after his global hit song, Calm Down, missed out earlier this year.

Watch the video of Rema teaching Barca players how to dance Azaman:

Reactions trail Rema's video with Barca players

See some of the comments that trailed the clip:

@iamAbiodunAA:

"Lewa learn well o. Make e sha score 50 goals this season."

@Bidal4Life:

"Omo! Sas e dey stress Lewa. Person wey don dey push 40."

@MichaelCletus17:

"Raphinha was lost at the beginning."

@folarihn:

"Lewan is a born to be a tiktoker he just Dey waste ball for front."

@bousficker:

"Lewi definitely been to lots of African parties."

@Faridatu001:

"Where is the one and only fashionista kounde. That one go k!lled it."

@Magik_jay_:

"Rema is gone don’t worry Afrobeat is safe."

@mirexmoses:

"See as Lewandowski just dey smile, You just know he is a fan. But Rema is Big o."

Rema advising Crayon during at his listening party

Meanwhile, a video of Rema sharing some deep lessons he had learnt as a young celebrity with his colleague, Crayon, had gone viral.

In the viral clip, Rema spoke about being a celebrity at 19 and dealing with the pressure of public scrutiny of all his actions.

He also talked about some of his biggest mistakes and having to make them publicly, unlike every other 19-year-old who makes theirs privately.

