X User Brutally Blasts Burna Boy Over Silence During Protest, Triggers Fans: "He's Not the Only One"
- A Nigerian X user has gone on Twitter to rant about Burna Boy's silence during the ongoing nationwide protest
- Gideon said the singer would be the first to sing about what happened during the protest when it was all over
- He also noted that Burna Boy likes to compare himself to the legendary musician Fela Kuti but never acts like him
A Nigerian X user, identified as Gideon, got riled up by multi-award-winner Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy's silence over the nationwide hunger protest.
Legit.ng reported that Nigerians had planned to express their dissatisfaction over bad governance and the hike in food prices by way of protest from August 1 to 10.
While some Nigerian celebrities have shared their thoughts about it, others have been quiet. However, a concerned social media user went on Elon Musk's X to ask why multi-award-winner Burna Boy has not used his voice and platform to cry out for the youth.
According to him, Burna Boy chose to be quiet but would sing about it, as previously done, when the protest subsides.
The angered Twitter user, identified as Gideon, said:
"Burnaboy won’t say anything now. He’s waiting for thugs and government-sponsored police to unalive Nigerians so he’ll enter the studio and sing."
"Dem killi killi my people. If you like abus3 your father thinking you’re abusing me. Someone is using your pains to get streams AFTER every Tragic event but won’t speak when the process is on. Last to talk, First to sing. Later him feelings go dey swing like Jangolova."
See his tweets below:
Internet users react to X user's rant
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@Talk2_lowell:
"I thought you were calm."
@Whizbang10_:
"Make I buy 30% shares for this tweet. E go soon lambo."
@FavouriteCoco2:
"And no be so FELA been dey do o."
@GidiGambino:
"E wear white pant come stage come dey whyne us."
@De_yemopraiz06:
"I dey port harcourt when them k!ll soboma."
@Samwellwyd:
"He's not the only celebrity that hasn't spoken. But go on. I know what you are."
