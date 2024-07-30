Former Big Brother Naija housemate Chichi has sprung reactions online after she shared a heartfelt message to her fans

The former exotic dancer revealed the sacrifices she had to make so that others in her field could feel comfortable

Overall, she appreciated her social media fans for supporting her even after two years of leaving the biggest reality TV show in Africa

Chichi, a Nigerian reality star, has expressed her gratitude to her social media fans for supporting her over the last two years.

Recall that the retired pole dancer was a controversial personality on Big Brother Naija season 7, but many cannot deny that she gave content back to back.

On her social media page, the fashion enthusiast shared a long message about her fans and how she inspired many other pole dancers.

"I inspired every girl" - Chichi

The social media personality's lengthy note resonated with her fans. She acknowledged her social media fans' unwavering support over the last two years. Chichi also shared that she inspired every girl from a difficult past.

Chichi wrote:

"I walked so that other strip*ers can fly. Inspiring every girl from a difficult past to see a future full of promise. To my incredible Champs, Today marks a special milestone - two years of unwavering support, love, and loyalty. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude as I reflect on the journey we've shared so far."

"Your enthusiasm, encouragement, and dedication have meant the world to me. Through every up and down, you've stood by me, cheering me on and pushing me to reach new heights. Your energy is infectious, and your kindness inspires me daily."

Fans react to Chihci's post

@blossomrich1:

"The confidence,the charisma,the IDGAF spirit,these are few of many qualities you have that made me drawn to you."

@champsofficials:

"Happy champ anniversary to us. We love love you."

@_hewaife:

"2% fanbase in phyna’s voice."

@fine_nenye:

"Which one be I walked so that strip*ers can fly?? That part wasn’t necessary though."

@chiamaka_gram:

"See werey."

@dortty22:

"Chichi get fans? I no know oo."

@bakareolamide1000:

"If you walk wetin Cardi B con do?"

Phyna and Chichi lambast each other

Meanwhile, the feud between BBNaija stars Phyna and Chichi flared up once again, with both openly airing their contentious pasts.

The reality TV stars' ongoing conflict started in 2022 after they left the 'Level Up' season 7 show.

The recent episode online saw both contestants engaging in a heated exchange as they called each other names.

