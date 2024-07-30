Singer Khaid was ecstatic as he joined his senior colleague Olamide in the studio after they released a song together

The young artiste could not contain his joy as he revealed that residents of the Ojo area were excited that he featured the Rock crooner on his song

He noted that he was grateful and asked if he could hug Olamide in his cheerful mood, and the singer obliged him

Nigerian singer Khaid got his fans excited after he featured Afrobeats singer Olamide Ayodeji on his latest song, Way Back.

Khalid thanks Olamide for supporting his career. Image credit: @olamide, @khalidxr

Source: Instagram

He paid a visit to Olamide in his studio as they both vibed to the song. The singer was excited about the collaboration and thanked Olamide for supporting him

They also danced in the video and jumped on the I Go Dey For You challenge.

Khaid noted that residents in his area, Ojo in Lagos, were happy that he featured Olamide and visibly showed it as he spoke to the Rock crooner.

He also requested to hug Badoo, as the singer is fondly called. He stood from his seat, and Olamide spread his arms to receive his hug.

Olamide was also happy he could support the younger artiste and assured him that he was by his side.

Reactions to Khaid and Olamide's videos

Several Instagram users have shared their take on the videos. See some of the reactions below:

@ademola_majesty:

"Olamide has more assists than Ozil. Elo wo wa!"

@dedeo996:

"Olamide too love young artists. Him don promote more young artists pass all him colleagues… Man get love for the work."

@maceroslim:

"Olamide God father of afrobeats? Wetin una Dey always smoke?"

@ademola_majesty:

"Egbon Olamide always killing beats since 2010."

@missglossy:

"Olamide too soft sha."

@jml_beauty_01:

"Olamide na baba."

