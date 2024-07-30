A video has shown the new song that Burna Boy is set to release, which he addressed to his haters on the internet

In the clip, he told his crew to keep quiet as he played the song from his phone for the first time, and they reacted to it

Many of them heard the chorus and started chanting along as they laughed at the lyrics of the yet to be released music

Afro beat singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has given his fans a sneak peek of what to expect in his upcoming music.

The Grammy Award winner was in a place with his crew when he told them to be quiet as he played the song from his phone.

Burna Boy plays diss track for his crew. Photo credit @burnaboygram

The song was addressed to his haters, whom he said are no longer on the street but on blogs and the internet. According to the chorus of the yet to be released song, his haters included people looking out for empty seats at his sold out show.

Burna Boy's aide sings along

In the viral video, the crew of the music star, who has sold out shows, were impressed with the new song.

They started singing the song as they laughed at the lyrics sang by the City Boys crooner.

Here is the chorus:

"My enemies are no longer on the street but on blogs and internets and on my sold out show looking for empty chairs. Ha Ha oh empty chairs."

See the video here :

How fans reacted to Burna Boy's diss track

Reactions have trailed the song Burna Boy is about to release. Here are some of the comments below:

@harteezofficial:

"Bro tooo good."

@oluwatallest1:

"Make I hear Rema album again for unah moth, this is music."

@iam.kingsleigh_:

"The jam jig.'

@biggytha7th:

"The greatest African artist of all time."

@jan_wurld:

"This guy wan make me cry drop this thing."

@lucas_ugoh:

"Seeth a man that is diligent in his works he will stand before Kings…Ahhh ODG you are a Genius."

@biodunbello13:

"Coming to save us from all this mid songs which one be o chi chi o chi chi Chioma I don tire."

@mr.nerooo:

"Only Burna sounds like this , he evokes emotions when he sings."

@fastmakeham:

"FC guide u Burna."

@tonyorchh:

"This night na all night oo odogwu if u like drop this album by 5am we mount."

Burna Boy celebrates five years of Grammy

Legit.ng had reported that the Afro beat singer was filled with gratitude and joy as he was set to celebrate 5 years of his highly praised studio album African Giant.

The Nigerian international superstar on his social media account revealed the initial way he felt before he released the body of work.

He further appreciated his fans and followers for their dedication over the years, sparring sweet reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng