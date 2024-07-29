Reactions have trailed a video of Ayra and one of her passionate fans during a recent show performance

Ayra, who was a guest on the Jimmy Fallon Tonight show a couple of days ago, stunned her fans after what she did to a fan

In a video that has now made the rounds, Ayra Starr captured the attention of one of her male fans just by a single gesture

Social media is abuzz with news that the Mavin Records award-winning music star shocked her fans during one of her recent performances.

The Nigerian music star Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, widely known as Ayra Starr, has evoked massive reactions from her fans.

Video Of Ayra Starr and fan buzzes the internet. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

According to the clip, the singer moved close to one of her die-hard fans while performing and sang to him. However, the singer noticed the fan was distracted, as he was on the phone with his alleged girlfriend.

Ayra did not pay attention to his call as she collected his phone and handed it over to someone on her team. Afterwards, Ayra Starr held the fan's cheeks in her hands and sang passionately to him while looking straight into his eyes.

The singer's actions have sprung massive reactions on social media, as many liken it to what Omah Lay did to a fan's girlfriend during one of his performances.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react to video of Ayra Starr

The video recording sighted by Legit.ng has spurred reactions on social media. Read some below:

@olabodey9999:

"He wasn’t feeling her, no pressure."

@anfelavibes:

"Me I go grab her yansh back."

@djmagicbeatz:

"Have noticed that when men do things like this to ladies, people talk but when it’s other way round, we see it as nothing."

@theonlyonedating:

"Dah hand too soft bro see how she hold the guy for neck mehn."

@oluwa_fe_ran_mi_07:

"See people wey we wan go protest for."

@enigram_1:

"Brotherhood is proud of you my bro."

@big_empireboss:

"If you touch her for Nigeria now bouncer for don wozo u."

@big_empireboss:

"Them no fit try this for Nigeria ones they travel out their mumu lifestyle increases."

Ayra Starr Thrills Fans With Exciting Performance

Meanwhile, singer Ayra Starr gave an electrifying performance before a crowd in Brazil, which excited her fans.

She wore a yellow and green outfit that signified the colours on the Brazi's flag and it exposed her body.

Some netizens were glad that the young singer is making waves globally and making impactful connections.

Source: Legit.ng