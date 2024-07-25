Young hypeman Barber Chair has finally reacted to the trending conversations surrounding him and his former boss, God Over Everything (GOE)

In a clip shared on his new page, Barber Chair begged Nigerians not to judge him without hearing his side of things

Barber Chair noted that he decided to leave GOE's care for personal reasons, which many people might not understand, but he doesn't want to be seen as a bad person

Young Nigerian singer and hypeman Muiz Adekanbi, better known as Barber Chair, has been trending across social media over the last few days after he broke up his relationship with his boss, GOE.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video in which GOE and Barber Chair officially stated that their work relationship had ended and that they would now pursue things individually.

In another clip, GOE shared more details about his issues with his protege Barber Chair and why he let him go.

Hours after the different exchanges, Barber Chair finally released a video to address some of the allegations GOE levelled against him.

"I'm not a bad person" - Barber Chair reacts

The 14-year-old hypeman noted in a clip on his page that he felt it necessary to clarify some of the allegations GOE levelled against him.

He noted that he didn't want to say anything before but needed to come out and shut down the narrative being pushed by GOE.

Barber Chair stated that he is not a bad person and wouldn't say anything to spoil the image of GOE but begged Nigerians not to judge him.

He also stated that he decided to leave GOE's care for personal reasons, which he can't share publicly.

Watch Barber Chair's video below:

Reactions trail Barber Chair's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Barber Chair's video:

@e.wakemann:

"Never Trust the Loyalty of a Poor Man."

@mrshetellmesay:

"Na this sound vex me pass."

@m.s.n_olawire:

"Ogun idile still Dey follow you Oloshi."

@i_am_alfa_igboro:

"Brr 😢…God over everything sha… Buh even if you wan leave no be like that you suppose do !!! He they pain your boss nah If no be him who are you ? Don’t you think am ??❤️.. but I love you becuz of your boss!!!!"

@olahsom:

"Sincerely I just got to know of this boy last week on a Fb reel by GOE, so how many people knew you initially as a hyper before GOE?!!"

@shigo217:

"Which foolish sound you dey play under wey we no hear Wetin you dey talk. Commot that sound make we hear Wetin you dey talk."

@shamocane2805:

"Keep it up you go learn the hard way e be like say the way God Over is keeping you indoor is what you don’t like. You want to be roaming around the streets make them they hail you right 😂 new celebrity. Go ask Segun wire he chop life more than u."

@needle_celebrity_barber:

"God go will punish that person that add the sound."

@bigmayor01:

"No worry with God everything is possible."

