Nigerian singer Davido amazed his fans and followers online following the manner he celebrated his cousin B Red on his birthday

Legit.ng reported that B Red, son of Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, added a year on July 23 with internet-breaking images

Amid the birthday celebration, the Afrobeats superstar went all out to celebrate his cousin, igniting massive reactions online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, put up another show at the birthday ceremony of his cousin singer Bred.

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats star’s cousin Adebayo Adeleke, aka B Red, made social media headlines over his birthday photos. On July 23, 2024, he turned 33 and decided to mark the occasion in style with new photos.

Davido surprises cousin B Red on his birthday. Credit: @bredhkn, @davido

Source: Instagram

On his social media pages, the music star shared a series of snaps of himself inside a bathtub. Davido’s cousin appeared to be unclad in the photos as foam from his bath covered some parts of his body.

A recent video from B Red’s birthday party captured the moment Davido presented him with a Ghanan Must Bag of Naira bundles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Stunned by the enormous amount of money before him, B Red excitedly started to canon the bundles of money in the big bag.

Watch the video below:

Davido and B Red spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

this_is_geeflex:

"Hustle o so your children go dey do video like this with your brother and sister children."

pharukaygangan:

"See better lifestyle but some werey go dey pour water for person body."

olayemiorelowo:

"E no full, no de lie."

enny.wire:

"The way he loves his family needs to be studied."

kenny_osho12:

"But his father paid for his daughter school fees."

realquiid:

"Wetin this guys day use money do ehh."

Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin trend online

In a viral post from days ago, Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend and Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other videos, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

Source: Legit.ng