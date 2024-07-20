The issue of plans to embark on a 10-day stray strike by some Nigerian youths concerning the country's hardships is still pertinent

Nigerian activist VeryDarkMan has weighed in and noted that military troops have been ushered into Lagos in a bid to scare the youths from protesting

He noted that the police, the army and even the president of the federation are afraid of what might become of the said protest

Martins Otse Vincentm, a social media activist fondly called VerydarkMan, has contributed to the brewing protest being discussed across the board.

Recall that reports have it that some Nigerian youths have threatened to embark on a 10-day protest between August 1 and 10 to display their displeasure about the current hardship the masses are facing in the country.

VDM drops 2 cents on protest and says it must hold. Credit: @Verydarkblackman, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

In a recent development, VDM, who was initially against the protest, made a U-turn. He reported on IG that he saw a clip of some military personnel being ushered in Lagos.

He noted that this is intended to instil fear in the hearts of Nigerian youths and deter them from protesting.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What VDM said about the government

Additionally, VDM shared that the authorities, including the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are scared of the youths and the possible outcome of the protests.

He maintained that the future of the youth is not guaranteed anymore as protest is their right and should be exercised, considering the hike in prices of basic commodities in the markets.

Watch VDM's video here:

While VDM may support the said protest, many Nigerian celebs have come forward to advise Nigerian youths against protesting, as it may end up as End Sars did.

Nigerians react to VDM's video

Many Nigerians have concurred with VDM's stance and shared their views. Read some below:

@jerrysmightvibes:

"VDM is making sense."

@african_histroy_101:

"The only president of the youths we know."

@samiblings_official:

"Na only VDM & Seun Kuti dey fearlessly speak Nigeria Youth mind."

@shegesvibe7:

"If you hate VDM e no go better for you."

@dotm.an12:

"Werey first time way him go talk better things for him life."

@diggle_masta:

"My prayer be say make them pick VDM up and Lock him for 8 months."

@justikhay:

"Vdm is always in my prayers every morning and night."

Tonto Dikeh Shows Concern for Nigerians

Actress Tonto Dikeh has shared her take on the planned protest by Nigerian youths between August 1 and 10.

The movie star said she was not discouraging anyone from protesting and understood it was everyone's right.

However, she noted that there were other ways to handle the issue while sympathizing with everyone struggling in the bad economy.

Source: Legit.ng