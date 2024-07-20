Nigerian singer Davido’s uncle Ademola Adeleke attended former senate president Bukola Saraki’s mum’s burial party

The music star’s babymama, Sophia Momodu’s uncle, Dele Momodu also graced the occasion

Videos made the rounds of Dele Momodu with Ademola Adeleke and netizens shared their thoughts

Former Nigerian Senate president Bukola Saraki’s late mother’s burial, which took place on July 19, 2024, had many important personalities in attendance.

The matriarch gave up the ghost on June 18, and to honour her memory, several dignitaries attended her burial ceremony, which took place at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Videos of Sophia Momodu's uncle with Davido's uncle.

Dele Momodu with Ademola Adeleke

Several highlights from the occasion were captured in videos that made the rounds online. One of them was when journalist Dele Momodu was spotted with Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke.

Recall that Dele Momodu’s niece, Sophia, is singer Davido’s first babymama. Despite the recent custody drama between the former couple, it did not seem to affect their family’s friendships.

In a video from Saraki’s mum’s burial, Dele Momodu was spotted with Davido’s uncle before they proceeded to take pictures with Peter Obi, Toyin Saraki and other dignitaries.

Fans react to snaps from event

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about the viral videos. Read them below:

akindeleeyanmayweather:

“Na Una carry politicians for head Dey dine and wine together politics na game to dem.”

Babajydo:

“Once this man hear him nephew song he just loses home training. If there is one thing I love about him.. it’s his love for his kids and nephew.”

Beautyloungenigeria:

“Say after me,Davido’s uncle is party,party is Davido’s uncle.”

Stylebyhod:

“If u like kpai for politics u see as dem Dey shine teeth together but u go Dey ur house Dey fight urself.”

Trendy_store_z:

“Na only governor adeleke I der see for der .”

Michaelbello_arts:

“The political class is one, know this and know peace. Religion, Tribe and Political affiliations are mere divisive mechanisms to manipulate the poor.”

ogbeni_bamigboye:

“Better uncle.”

Emmlexprince:

“Many Nigerians will be fighting each other bit fails to realise all politicians are same, they are after their own interest.”

slowzzz_77:

“Dele Momodu always attaching himself .”

Isreal DMW spotted at Saraki's mum's burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's aide, Israel DMW Afeare, was spotted at the funeral service of Chief (Mrs). Florence Saraki, former Senate president Bukola Saraki's mum.

A clip showed the moment Isreal walked into the gathering while a man who some netizens claimed to be his bodyguard was seen walking behind.

Another video showed Isreal trying to get pictures from the event.

