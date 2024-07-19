Asake and Teni Apata have taken us back memory lane to the days when we used to run around the park

The duo were seen hanging out together when Teniola suddenly hopped on Asake's back, who in turn carried her majestically

A shocked Teni could not hold back her excitement as Asake carried her around the park on his back as though they were kids

A viral video of music entertainers Teniola Apata and Ololade Ahmed, aka Asake, has stirred reactions among their fans.

The two music stars were spotted playing and having a good time in a video when Teni dared Asake to carry her

Teniola laughs as Asake carries her on his back. Credit: @tenientertainer, @asake_gallery

Source: Instagram

He bent his back and asked her to hop on it, which she did. Asake carried Teniola so well. After walking for a while, he began to run around like they were little kids.

Mr money carried her around the park as Teni screamed excitedly like a child. The singer also boasted of carrying those bigger than Teni.

Watch the video here:

The video of the two music stars got many fans in high spirits, as many commended the 'Joha' singer for his strength.

This is coming weeks after Teni, in her usual playful style, insisted on getting married to Davido's protege, Mayorkun.

Peeps react to video of Asake & Teni

The heartwarming clip of Asake and Teniola Apata has ignited many reactions from their online family. Read some below:

@somebodyssonii:

"Teni too get vibe ajeh."

@hot_femalefunkandfair1952:

"Strength of Asake."

@divine.nifty:

"Where's teni?"

@tohmzyy:

"Asake!"

@benkash_bolaji_007:

"Should have been very close till now."

@jayflexdgreatest:

"It’s amazing how we haven’t get a Teni x Asake collabo they use to be close before the fame."

@ncovered__:

"He later lose the breath."

@hayo_mide001:

"Love this side of @asakemusic thought he was a shy person."

Teni imitates Wizkid, ‘cooks’ Burna Boy’s fan

Singer Teni was recently caught up in an exchange with one of Burna Boy's popular fans, Winco, on the social media platform X.

The singer blasted Winco over his reaction to a viral video of her promising to give a fan money.

Teni also used abusive language recently used by Wizkid, spurring netizens' reactions.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng