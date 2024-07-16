Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo was recently on Nedu's Podcast, The Honest Bunch, where he talked about marriages and their challenges

KOK shared during the interview some of the shocks he found out after entering into marriage and why being a married person in Lagos is different for someone who lives in the South East

During the conversation with Nedu and his cast, Kanayo O Kanayo shared that he never knew anything about marriage until he moved to Lagos

Famous Nigerian actor Kanayo O Kanayo was recently on Nedu's Podcast, The Honest Bunch. While on the show, he had some stirring revelations about his crashed marriage.

The veteran movie star revealed on the show that he had been separated from his wife for close to four years.

Veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo opens up about his crashed marriage and how Lagos contributed to it. Photo credit: @kanayookanayo

During his conversation with Nedu and his gang, KOK discussed marriage and divorce and what an average Igbo man thinks of the two concepts.

Kanayo O Kanayo noted that he only knew about divorce once he started living in Lagos. He shared that a particular mentality thrives among young couples who meet, live, and choose to get married in Lagos, which is unhealthy for marriages.

"An Igbo man and divorce" - Kanayo O Kanayo

The outspoken actor shared on Nedu's podcast that an average Igbo man dislikes divorce.

He noted that instead of an Igbo man walking out of a dangerous or challenging marriage, he would prefer to die in it.

Watch an excerpt of KOK's interview below:

Reactions trail KOK's comments about marriages

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Kanayo O Kanayo:

@PromiseWel29202:

"Omo all this people that calls themselves top actors are also a problem in this country. You didn’t know what divorce is doesn’t mean there are no civilized igbo then that doesn’t know about it. So divorce is not a tribal thing. Any small thing the Igbo man. No tribe is perfect."

@Timothy_Dikachi:

"This is so true. Only some new generation Igbo men that go into marriage with divorce plans on sight."

@DonXiXii:

"How does an old man KOK nott know about divorce in Ihboland until he came to Lagos while in my primary school, I knew many divorces amongst my Igbo relatives, neighbors, classmates etc?"

@Marvellifestyl7:

"No lies, he’s right."

@macnamuna:

"I'm not surprised, most of them there fathers married 4 or 5 wives and no one left. And people give there daughter out for marriage base of character and family background, but today the only criteria you need as a man to get married is money."

@JerryIkenna8:

"Isn't he divorced??? Haven't seen his wife in any of his pics family recently."

@DayoIge5:

"Lagos Is iconic and legendary. Everything you thinknin Nigeria. Lagos comes 1st. Think of making money through social media. You will get to Lagos. Divorce knowledge, you will get to Lagos. Lagos is ironically an independent nation....."

@DuchessLethal:

"Not just divorce I bet he had never also seen a box of cereal until he got to Lagos."

@AyoOlaJo:

"What about the woman? you beat them to d£Ath before they leave too?"

