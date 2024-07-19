Nigerian singer Shallipopi had netizens on their toes with his answer after being asked to rank his colleagues

The Obapluto crooner was told to rank Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema and Asake from one to four

The video of Shallipopi’s reaction to the tricky question raised a series of interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, has caused a stir on social media after a video of him trying to rank other musicians in the industry trended.

The Plutomania boss was asked during an interview to rank four of Nigeria’s top musicians, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake and Rema, from one to four.

Shallipopi was forced to rank top musicians in Nigeria. Photos: @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

The tricky question was met with an interesting answer by the Obapluto crooner. In the viral video, Shallipopi first heaved a deep sigh before going on to share his thoughts on who he thought should be number one or number four.

According to Shallipopi, there’s no first, second or third in Nigeria because they are all stars. In his words:

“Bro in Nigeria, there’s no first, there’s no second, third or fourth, there’s only stars. Wizkid is a star, Asake is a star, Burna is a star, Davido is a star, Shallipopi is a star, you are a star. There’s no 1, there’s no 2, 3 or 4.”

Upon further pressing from the interviewer, Shallipopi was forced to pick a name, and he picked himself. See the video below:

Fans react to Shallipopi’s answer

Shallipopi’s response to the tricky question he was asked during the interview sparked an online discussion. Many netizens expressed their admiration for the singer. Read some of their comments below:

badboyray812:

“He get y them day call us Benin boys .”

Godspower.udoh:

“Nice one shallipopi.”

Snowboynsgx:

“To be a Tortoise is not for capping. This is the workings .”

jeff_yuf:

“Bro na better wisdom you use there oo, that question for put you for tight corner bcus who you put second and last go start to beef you.”

juliusokpaire:

“Matured respond, keep on the good light shining.”

itz_cherrycole:

“Wisemen ❤️ I greet u.”

How Travis Scott reacted to meeting Shallipopi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Shallipopi earned the respect of more fans through videos of him mingling with top international stars.

A series of videos made the rounds online of the Plutomania boss chilling with Travis Scott, Future and Lil Baby.

In a clip that was shared on Shallipopi’s social media page, US rapper Travis Scott was spotted reacting excitedly after meeting with him. The international musician started screaming lines from the Nigerian star’s song, “E don cast”.

