The Blord group has now released an official statement concerning the alleged arrest of their CEO Linus Williams

It will be recalled that on July 16, Blord was allegedly arrested by the Nigerian Police on the grounds of fraud, terrorism funding, aiding internet fraud

However, compared to information consumed by the public in the past couple of days, Blord group claimed all was not as it seemed

Blood group released an official statement concerning its CEO's arrest on its official Instagram page.

Recall that Nigerian businessman Linus William, aka Blord, a cryptocurrency trading boss with millions of Instagram followers, was arrested on Tuesday, July 16, for fraudulent activities.

Nigerians react to the Blood group's official statement. Credit: @blord_official

Source: Instagram

His arrest came to light after VerydarkBlackMan disclosed that he submitted a petition against him.

In a new development, the Group has now claimed that their CEO was not arrested but invited over by the FCID to aid ongoing investigations, which he honoured.

According to the statement, Blord will continue to assist the authorities until they wrap up their investigations.

They also urged the general public to disregard any contrary news to avoid misleading the public.

See the official statement here:

Recall that Verdarkman recently bragged about his influence following Blord's arrest via his official Instagram page.

Netizens react to Blord Group's official statement

See some reactions below:

@lucky_loaded:

"Vdm already cleared the air before now."

@omolara_dc:

"God will see him through."

@d_flowergirlj:

"Them say even if you know Cp, IG gbogbotigbo oga for police when wahala comes them go follow chop you."

@andrewleonard3462:

"CEO of the day dey station Abi e no Dey?"

@daddyamora:

"Whoever wrote this or adviced them to write this, has an empty skull."

@uyee_bante:

"Could have gotten a proper PR expert to help you guys craft and put out this statement."

@lotachukwuokoye:

"Who wan assist police dey take mugshot?"

VDM shares list of reported evidence

Meanwhile, Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman jubilated over the businessman’s police detention.

He revealed pieces of evidence against Blord and urged Nigerians to use their consciences.

One of the messages claimed that Blord scammed his brother over 1.5m BTC in 2021.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng