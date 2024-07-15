Veteran Nigerian actress Olabisi Ibidapo recently made a return to the public glare as she appeared on Lege Miamii's match-making show

Clips of Omologba Logba's appearance on Lege's show caught many unaware as she revealed her mission on the show was to find love

She shared details of the type of man she wants to marry and what she's been up to since leaving Nollywood

Nollywood actress Olabisi Ibidapo, better known as Olabisi Omologba Logba, stuns many as she returns to public glare after going private for years.

The early 2000s movie star shared while on Lege's show that she's currently single and available to be in a relationship.

Actress Olabisi Ibidapo goes on Lege Miami's show. Photo credit: @legemiamii/@bisiibidapo

Source: Instagram

Olabisi shared details of the type of man she would love to be in a relationship with and what the person is expected to bring into the relationship.

Lege promises to help Olabisi to find love again

The popular actor-turned-match-maker Lege Miamii, questioned Olabisi Omologba Logba about her intentions for coming on his show.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After Omologba Logba confirmed that she was single and was on the show seeking love, Lege Miami promised to help her find love again.

He bragged about having numerous celebrities on his show, all in search of love.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Olabisi goes on Lege Miami's show

Netizens react as Olabisi Ibidapo goes on Lege Miami's show:

@insidelife_humanity:

"Right now I am a Single!!!"

@adufee27:

"What do you do apart film?"

@tunexyoba:

"Whaoww 47 looks great on her,pray she finds true happiness."

@officialkindness101:

To be honest right now I’m a single

@olagram_abs:

"Omoh… someone please help with any amount to eat pls . God bless you abundantly."

@maffa_couture:

"Werey lege Oni English isonu."

@olamy_lehkqn:

"I'm single too looking for a older woman with kids I luff children."

@lanre_omo_abimbola:

"Bisi omo logba logba."

@trippleb_collections_backp:

"Lege pls give aunty bisi rich man oo."

@ewa_chase01:

"I never see my spec o."

@its_yindah:

"No mind him o aunty,ur spec no dey here,this place is filled up with “troublemakers.”

Pasuma appears on Lege Miami’s hook-up show

Legit.ng also recalls reporting when veteran Fuji musician Alabi Pasuma appeared on Lege Miami's hook-up show.

The singer, who at the time was single and had not been married for nearly a decade, noted that he was on the show hoping he could find love.

In the viral clip, Pasuma expressed his excitement about being on the show.

Source: Legit.ng