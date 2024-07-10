Video Emerges As Sharon Ooja and Billionaire Husband Go on Honeymoon, Days After Marriage Scandal
- Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja and her billionaire husband Ugo Nwoke are currently having a great time
- The popular lovebirds took a trip to a lush destination days after their lavish wedding ceremony to have some precious time alone
- The new videos of Sharon and Nwoke went viral, igniting massive reactions around their marriage amid recent scandals
Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja and her billionaire husband, Ugo Nwoke, have moved past the rumours surrounding their marriage and embarked on a honeymoon.
Videos have surfaced online showing the celebrated couple in stunning sceneries outside the country.
Recall that Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke tied the knot both traditionally and in a white wedding a few weeks ago, with numerous top celebrities in attendance.
Despite various negative stories about the actress’ new husband, the newlyweds are strengthening their bond and enjoying their union.
in previous report, Sharon reacted to the devastating allegations against her man. In a post on her page, the Oloture star noted that she was unrepentant and unapologetic about her decision.
See videos from their honeymoon
Sharon Ooja and husband spark reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@kakas_diary:
"Where are those jealousy people, u see these two are here to stay!"
@emeokine:
"All the jealous people left the WhatsApp group. See Sharon glowing."
@njoku_vicky:
"Beautiful peopleenjoy your marriage abeg❤️Single Pringle like me."
@Bethyliz99:
"So happy to see them happy. Please flaunt what makes you happy."
@AkporieO64324:
People can LIE! I detest humans(not all). if only we don’t have to coexist they want to tear good thing apart soooo bad.
@ledisijoy1:
Fresh video of Sharon Ooja and her husband amid their wedding backlash leaves many in awe: "Oh Chim"
"Sharon will pepper us the single Pringles ehhh."
@Bethyliz99:
"So happy to see them happy. Please flaunt what makes them happy."
Sharon Ooja’s wedding interior decor wows many
Sharon's wedding ceremony took over the internet barely a few hours after Afrobeats superstar Davido's traditional wedding to his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke buzzed online.
Video from her gorgeous wedding hall reception made the rounds online, leaving fans and netizens with no choice but to compare it to all other recent celebrity marriages.
In the event premises yet to be occupied by the guests, extravagant decorations with chandeliers added to the magnificent appearance.
